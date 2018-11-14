From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Planning for the Caminata
|Date
|Sunday November 18
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|816 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Cosecha Santa Cruz
|
Come by to participate in planning how we will support the caminata of folks headed to the border to support those arriving in the caravan.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1998489916...
