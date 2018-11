An annual project of the African People's Education and Defense Fund (APEDF) and Black Star Industries (BSI). Carrying on the movement for African self-determination from the '60s to today!



Monday, January 21, 2019 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm at Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA.



Questions? 510-763-3342 x3 or



The African community in Oakland played a key role in the nationwide movement for black power, but in the last 20 years 50% of the black community of Oakland has been pushed out by unbearable conditions:



Life expectancy 14 years less than white people

13x more likely to live in poverty

5x more likely to be unemployed

70% of all school police arrests

Highest instances of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, asthma and more.



APEDF and BSI:



Bring genuine change and solutions to the grave disparities and injustices faced by the African community.



Build programs putting control over health, health care, education and economic development back into the hands of the African community.



PROGRAM SCHEDULE



10am - 12noon

Watch historic films of MLK, Malcolm X, Civl Rights and Black Power leaders

Presentation about the movement for African self-determination today

Speakers and video of current APEDF and BSI programs



12noon - 2:30pm

Take Action: Volunteer outdoor flyering project, to help get the word out about Uhuru Furniture and Uhuru Foods and Pies



2:30pm - 3pm

Pizza lunch for volunteers

Prizes and open mic



Find out more at apedf.org and Black Power Blueprint on YouTube. Check out uhurufurniture.blogspot.com and uhurupies.org. Or contact us at 510-763-3342 x3, MLK Day Event and Volunteer ProjectAn annual project of the African People's Education and Defense Fund (APEDF) and Black Star Industries (BSI). Carrying on the movement for African self-determination from the '60s to today!Monday, January 21, 2019 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm at Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA.Questions? 510-763-3342 x3 or oakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org The African community in Oakland played a key role in the nationwide movement for black power, but in the last 20 years 50% of the black community of Oakland has been pushed out by unbearable conditions:Life expectancy 14 years less than white people13x more likely to live in poverty5x more likely to be unemployed70% of all school police arrestsHighest instances of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, asthma and more.APEDF and BSI:Bring genuine change and solutions to the grave disparities and injustices faced by the African community.Build programs putting control over health, health care, education and economic development back into the hands of the African community.PROGRAM SCHEDULE10am - 12noonWatch historic films of MLK, Malcolm X, Civl Rights and Black Power leadersPresentation about the movement for African self-determination todaySpeakers and video of current APEDF and BSI programs12noon - 2:30pmTake Action: Volunteer outdoor flyering project, to help get the word out about Uhuru Furniture and Uhuru Foods and Pies2:30pm - 3pmPizza lunch for volunteersPrizes and open micFind out more at apedf.org and Black Power Blueprint on YouTube. Check out uhurufurniture.blogspot.com and uhurupies.org. Or contact us at 510-763-3342 x3, oakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uhuru-mlk-day... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 14th, 2018 3:06 PM