Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/21/2019
Uhuru MLK Day Event and Volunteer Project
Date Monday January 21
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Akwaaba Hall at the Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA 94605
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorStephanie Midler
MLK Day Event and Volunteer Project

An annual project of the African People's Education and Defense Fund (APEDF) and Black Star Industries (BSI). Carrying on the movement for African self-determination from the '60s to today!

Monday, January 21, 2019 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm at Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA.

Questions? 510-763-3342 x3 or oakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org

The African community in Oakland played a key role in the nationwide movement for black power, but in the last 20 years 50% of the black community of Oakland has been pushed out by unbearable conditions:

Life expectancy 14 years less than white people
13x more likely to live in poverty
5x more likely to be unemployed
70% of all school police arrests
Highest instances of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, asthma and more.

APEDF and BSI:

Bring genuine change and solutions to the grave disparities and injustices faced by the African community.

Build programs putting control over health, health care, education and economic development back into the hands of the African community.

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

10am - 12noon
Watch historic films of MLK, Malcolm X, Civl Rights and Black Power leaders
Presentation about the movement for African self-determination today
Speakers and video of current APEDF and BSI programs

12noon - 2:30pm
Take Action: Volunteer outdoor flyering project, to help get the word out about Uhuru Furniture and Uhuru Foods and Pies

2:30pm - 3pm
Pizza lunch for volunteers
Prizes and open mic

Find out more at apedf.org and Black Power Blueprint on YouTube. Check out uhurufurniture.blogspot.com and uhurupies.org. Or contact us at 510-763-3342 x3, oakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org
2019_mlk_front_660px.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uhuru-mlk-day...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 14th, 2018 3:06 PM
§MLK back
by Stephanie Midler Wednesday Nov 14th, 2018 3:06 PM
2019_mlk_back_660px.jpg
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uhuru-mlk-day...
