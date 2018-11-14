top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 12/ 1/2018
Save Berkeley's People's Park by Gardening!!!!
Date Saturday December 01
Time 12:00 AM - 2:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
I need guerrilla gardeners to do some work in the North West corner of the garden. The People's Park Committee is throwing down some concerts for the 50th Anniversary of the park, starting in March. Some mad dog drinkin' fella doesn't want us to garden there in the daytime.
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDarin
Help us weed, replant, and plant species so the garden doesn't look ratty and disrespectful. We need to gang together, water down areas so rats flee, pull some stuff out, like grass and weeds, and pull some other stuff out to plant in areas that are more sparse. Hepatitis E might be a risk. So bring gloves and stay clean. Rats are everywhere in the park! There has been major construction in the area as new buildings are being built and stores are being remodeled, rats flee to the park. If you are against cruelty to rats, don't show up. We don't need you. We will be spraying them down so they get the hell away from work areas in the garden. I don't want any bleeding hearts to give bullshit to the process. The park has NEVER been this infested. It's problematic for ALL park people, homeless or otherwise. That said, we need to consider non-violent moderation because there will be people on drugs, schizophrenics, and cops in the mix also. The park is closed at 10 PM. We can try to negotiate with the UCPD and Berkeley PD. Copwatch might be in attendance. Or at least occasionally so. I think we have about 24 hours of work that can be done in a few weeks. In the spring, about the same for planting purposes. Feb. and Mar. for Fava, April and beyond for kidneys.
sm_mj.jpg
original image (612x612)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 14th, 2018 12:52 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1325.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code