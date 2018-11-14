From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Save Berkeley's People's Park by Gardening!!!!
Date
Saturday December 01
Time
12:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Location Details
|I need guerrilla gardeners to do some work in the North West corner of the garden. The People's Park Committee is throwing down some concerts for the 50th Anniversary of the park, starting in March. Some mad dog drinkin' fella doesn't want us to garden there in the daytime.
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author
Darin
Help us weed, replant, and plant species so the garden doesn't look ratty and disrespectful. We need to gang together, water down areas so rats flee, pull some stuff out, like grass and weeds, and pull some other stuff out to plant in areas that are more sparse. Hepatitis E might be a risk. So bring gloves and stay clean. Rats are everywhere in the park! There has been major construction in the area as new buildings are being built and stores are being remodeled, rats flee to the park. If you are against cruelty to rats, don't show up. We don't need you. We will be spraying them down so they get the hell away from work areas in the garden. I don't want any bleeding hearts to give bullshit to the process. The park has NEVER been this infested. It's problematic for ALL park people, homeless or otherwise. That said, we need to consider non-violent moderation because there will be people on drugs, schizophrenics, and cops in the mix also. The park is closed at 10 PM. We can try to negotiate with the UCPD and Berkeley PD. Copwatch might be in attendance. Or at least occasionally so. I think we have about 24 hours of work that can be done in a few weeks. In the spring, about the same for planting purposes. Feb. and Mar. for Fava, April and beyond for kidneys.
