Related Categories: International | Anti-War
STOP The WARS! Paris Protests Trump & Macron's War Crimes On Armistice Day 2018
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
While Trump was in Paris for Armistice Day a protest was held against the wars, racism and misogyny of his government. Protesters also talked about the war crimes of not only Trump but the Macron government and privatization.
sm_paris_trump_float11-11-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On 2018 Armistice Day in Paris, France, protesters rallied against the war crimes of Trump and Macron who were meeting in the city. Also a Trump blimp was brought over from the UK to join the protest. Activists and workers talked about the dangers of world war, the attacks on the people of Yemen and many other countries. Also women spoke out about his misogyny and attacks on LBGTQ on 11/11/18. The international protest included people from the US, France, Turkey and Yemen. Also workers talked about the privatization of education by the Macron government and US companies who are profiting off the sell off of the French education system. Hundreds of police surrounded the rally and the protesters were prevented from marching in the city.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Musicians Sing Out Against Capitalism and Trump
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_music_protest_trump11-11-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Musicians sang out against Trump's war crimes and capitalism.
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Down With Neo-fascists
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_down_with_neo-fascists11-11-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters were angry with Trump's support for racism and racism.
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Vive Internationalism
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_viva_internationalism.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Socialists called for internationalism against war and US/French imperialism.
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§America First Equals War Danger
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_america_first.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Parisians are angry about Trump's "America First" Policy
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Capitalism Means War
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_capitalism___war11-11-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner painted show the history of capitalism and war.
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Bolsotrump Equals War
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_bolsotrump.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner pointed to the danger of war and Trump's support for racist fascist Jair Bolsonaro
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Education Union Sud Participated
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_sud_protest.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Education workers union SUD participated.
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Stop US and Saudi War Crimes In Yemen
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_img_4011.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A woman protested the US war crimes in Yemen.
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Trump's Hypocrisy Is Protested By Women Activist
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_fake_peace11-11-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A women protested the hypocrisy of Trump in Paris
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§"Fake Peace" Charged A Women Protester
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_fake_peace.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A women protester with "Fake Peace" on her breasts was dragged away by the police for protesting Trump
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
§Black Lines Banner
by Labor Video Project Monday Nov 12th, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_paris_black_lines.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A protest banner with "Black Lines'
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
