STOP The WARS! Paris Protests Trump & Macron's War Crimes On Armistice Day 2018
While Trump was in Paris for Armistice Day a protest was held against the wars, racism and misogyny of his government. Protesters also talked about the war crimes of not only Trump but the Macron government and privatization.
On 2018 Armistice Day in Paris, France, protesters rallied against the war crimes of Trump and Macron who were meeting in the city. Also a Trump blimp was brought over from the UK to join the protest. Activists and workers talked about the dangers of world war, the attacks on the people of Yemen and many other countries. Also women spoke out about his misogyny and attacks on LBGTQ on 11/11/18. The international protest included people from the US, France, Turkey and Yemen. Also workers talked about the privatization of education by the Macron government and US companies who are profiting off the sell off of the French education system. Hundreds of police surrounded the rally and the protesters were prevented from marching in the city.
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Musicians Sing Out Against Capitalism and Trump
Musicians sang out against Trump's war crimes and capitalism.
Protesters were angry with Trump's support for racism and racism.
Socialists called for internationalism against war and US/French imperialism.
Parisians are angry about Trump's "America First" Policy
A banner painted show the history of capitalism and war.
A banner pointed to the danger of war and Trump's support for racist fascist Jair Bolsonaro
The Education workers union SUD participated.
A woman protested the US war crimes in Yemen.
A women protested the hypocrisy of Trump in Paris
A women protester with "Fake Peace" on her breasts was dragged away by the police for protesting Trump
A protest banner with "Black Lines'
