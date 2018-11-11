From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Woolsey Fire Burns Nuclear Meltdown Site that State Toxics Agency Failed to Clean Up by Physicians for Social Responsibility - Los Angeles

Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 11:01 AM

The Woolsey Fire began on the property of the contaminated Santa Susana Field Laboratory (SSFL), a former nuclear and rocket engine testing site.



SSFL is one of the most contaminated sites in the nation, subject of a promised but long-delayed state and federal cleanup; it is heavily contaminated with well documented nuclear and chemical contamination, from, among other things, a partial nuclear meltdown.



