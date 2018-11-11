From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Alamedans Say Protect Mueller's Investigation by Text: R.R. Photos: Lynn LaRocca

Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 4:24 AM

On November 8, a rapid response action in Alameda called for the protection of Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is overseeing the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Photos by Lynn LaRocca, please credit the photographer.



Activists in Alameda protested President Donald Trump’s replacement of his attorney general Jeff Sessions. Trump appointed in his place Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker. Protesters said Whitaker is a Trump loyalist who will stifle the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.



They bore a super-sized banner in front of the Alameda City Hall that read #Protect Mueller. In front of the building a flag flew at half mast to honor those who died in the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks in southern California less than 24 hours earlier.



It is estimated that 100,000 people demonstrated across the nation calling for protection of Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is overseeing the investigation. Events leading up to the election of 2016 must be scrutinized, protesters said.



