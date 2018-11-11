top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Alamedans Say Protect Mueller's Investigation
by Text: R.R. Photos: Lynn LaRocca
Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 4:24 AM
On November 8, a rapid response action in Alameda called for the protection of Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is overseeing the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Photos by Lynn LaRocca, please credit the photographer.
sm_lynnlarocca_pink_hair.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Activists in Alameda protested President Donald Trump’s replacement of his attorney general Jeff Sessions. Trump appointed in his place Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker. Protesters said Whitaker is a Trump loyalist who will stifle the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

They bore a super-sized banner in front of the Alameda City Hall that read #Protect Mueller. In front of the building a flag flew at half mast to honor those who died in the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks in southern California less than 24 hours earlier.

It is estimated that 100,000 people demonstrated across the nation calling for protection of Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is overseeing the investigation. Events leading up to the election of 2016 must be scrutinized, protesters said.

§Resist!
by Text: R.R. Photos: Lynn LaRocca Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 4:24 AM
sm_lynnlarocca_resist.jpg
original image (4623x3082)
§bike
by Text: R.R. Photos: Lynn LaRocca Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 4:24 AM
sm_lynnlarocca_bike.jpg
original image (3122x4156)
§May Day May Day May Day!
by Text: R.R. Photos: Lynn LaRocca Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 4:24 AM
sm_lynnlarocca_may_day.jpg
original image (3569x2677)
§flag at half-mast
by Text: R.R. Photos: Lynn LaRocca Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 4:24 AM
sm_lynnlarocca_flag_at_half_mast.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Crowding in together to hear speakers
by Text: R.R. Photos: Lynn LaRocca Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 4:24 AM
sm_lynnlarocca_long_hair.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 365.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code