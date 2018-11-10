From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Judge orders moratorium on offshore fracking in federal waters off California by Dan Bacher

Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 10:24 PM

“Protecting the health of our coastal waters is essential to our commitment to conserving the ecosystem and marine life necessary for our maritime culture,” said Mati Waiya, executive director of Wishtoyo Foundation. “The decision by honorable Judge Gutierrez upholds the law that ensures the health of our ocean waters. We all celebrate this decision that honors the rights of our maritime resources.”



