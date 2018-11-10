top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
Orange for Gun Safety at Palo Alto Outrage Over Trump's Firing of Sessions
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel
Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
Near Stanford University on November 8, a teenage rag tag band joined moms with kids pissed off about Trump's latest shenanigans. Photos by Teri Vershel, please credit the photographer.
sm_patcbandbest.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Several dozen protesters brandished bright orange posters on Thursday night in protest of Trump's crossing that red line and interfering with the Mueller investigation by firing Attorney General Sessions.

Orange is the color that symbolizes gun safety; most of the activists at this demo have been part of the movement calling for the control of weapons in our communities and they wished to acknowledge the tragedy of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks the previous day.

Local residents joined moms with kids bolstered by teenagers drumming to build up the spirit of the evening. Together they made the rounds of the busy intersection at El Camino and Embarcadero in Palo Alto at the entrance to Stanford University.

Despite exhaustion after campaigning for progressive candidates in this week's midterm elections, these protesters were determined to make the scene on the night of a national day of action to call out Trump for obstructing justice. A second protest in Palo Alto was held at the same time in the city's downtown area.
§Sign says: I'm tired too but...
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcimtiredtoobut.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Everyone's exhausted from campaigning for midterm elections! A mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California compelled these protesters to address the gun issue with orange banners. Orange is the color for gun safety.
§Mother and child
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcmotherchild.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Giant Stanford Football sign in the background
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcstanfordfootball.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Wait, this gal was at BOTH Palo Alto rallies?
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcbothralliesgal.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
How did she do that? They were both held at the same time. Kudos!
§Hand made and printed signs
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patchandandprinted.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§A boy
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcboy.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§A smaller boy
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patclittleboy.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Official dinosaur fan
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcofficialdinofan.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Extreme closeup of band
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcextremecloseup.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
The band was wildly welcomed!
§Band member sang and shouted
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcbandsinger.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§band
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcband1.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Children experienced democracy in action
by Text: R.R. Photos: Teri Vershel Saturday Nov 10th, 2018 5:21 PM
sm_patcboymedium.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
