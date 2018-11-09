top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 11/18/2018
Queersgiving Dinner
Date Sunday November 18
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
YWCA of Watsonville
340 E Beach St, Watsonville
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorPajaro Valley Pride
Conexiones y Pájaro Valley Pride serán anfitriones de Queersgiving, una cena gratuita para reunir a la comunidad LGBTQ+. Queremos mantener un espacio seguro donde nuestra comunidad pueda sentirse bienvenida y seguir construyendo comunidad juntxs. ¡Trae un platillo si te gustaría contribuir!

QUEERSGIVING
Domingo 18 de Noviembre
4pm - 7pm
YWCA de Watsonville - 340 E Beach St.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Conexiones and Pajaro Valley Pride are sponsoring Queersgiving, a free dinner to bring together the LGBTQ+ community. We want to hold a space wherein our community feels safe and welcome during the holiday season so that we can build community. Please bring food if you would like to contribute!

QUEERSGIVING
Sunday, November 18
4pm - 7pm
YWCA of Watsonville - 340 E Beach St.
Vegan option available
sm_queersgiving_dinner_-_conexiones_-_pajaro_valley_pride.jpg
original image (529x529)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3212862520...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 9th, 2018 11:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 360.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code