|Queersgiving Dinner
|Date
|Sunday November 18
|Time
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Location Details
|
YWCA of Watsonville
340 E Beach St, Watsonville
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Pajaro Valley Pride
|
Conexiones y Pájaro Valley Pride serán anfitriones de Queersgiving, una cena gratuita para reunir a la comunidad LGBTQ+. Queremos mantener un espacio seguro donde nuestra comunidad pueda sentirse bienvenida y seguir construyendo comunidad juntxs. ¡Trae un platillo si te gustaría contribuir!
QUEERSGIVING
Domingo 18 de Noviembre
4pm - 7pm
YWCA de Watsonville - 340 E Beach St.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Conexiones and Pajaro Valley Pride are sponsoring Queersgiving, a free dinner to bring together the LGBTQ+ community. We want to hold a space wherein our community feels safe and welcome during the holiday season so that we can build community. Please bring food if you would like to contribute!
QUEERSGIVING
Sunday, November 18
4pm - 7pm
YWCA of Watsonville - 340 E Beach St.
Vegan option available
