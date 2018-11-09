Conexiones y Pájaro Valley Pride serán anfitriones de Queersgiving, una cena gratuita para reunir a la comunidad LGBTQ+. Queremos mantener un espacio seguro donde nuestra comunidad pueda sentirse bienvenida y seguir construyendo comunidad juntxs. ¡Trae un platillo si te gustaría contribuir!



QUEERSGIVING

Domingo 18 de Noviembre

4pm - 7pm

YWCA de Watsonville - 340 E Beach St.



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Conexiones and Pajaro Valley Pride are sponsoring Queersgiving, a free dinner to bring together the LGBTQ+ community. We want to hold a space wherein our community feels safe and welcome during the holiday season so that we can build community. Please bring food if you would like to contribute!



QUEERSGIVING

Sunday, November 18

4pm - 7pm

YWCA of Watsonville - 340 E Beach St.

Vegan option available



https://www.facebook.com/events/3212862520... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 9th, 2018 11:26 PM