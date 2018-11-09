From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|BLM to Host Cotoni-Coast Dairies Public Access Workshops
|Date
|Thursday December 13
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Location Details
|Bonny Doon Elementary School, 1492 Pine Flat Road, Bonny Doon
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Save Cotoni-Coast Dairies
The Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office will host two public workshops to explore recreational access opportunities at the Cotoni-Coast Dairies unit of the California Coastal National Monument in Santa Cruz County.
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMns5kkwicOSARJtdVXsQXamk0h29_dJ-av8AcLyebM-FCHQ/viewform
Learn more: https://www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-host-cotoni-coast-dairies-public-access-workshops
