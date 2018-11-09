PEOPLE GET READY IS NEXT WEEK! PRE-REGISTER NOW!

The People Get Ready II planning committee has been hard at work to make November 17 a powerful gathering for learning and discussion. This one day conference is aimed at assessing the post-midterm terrain and charting a path forward to building powerful movements and the radical left. People Get Ready II will include two powerful keynotes, nine discussion sessions, and a workshop featuring dozens of visionary organizers from the Bay and beyond.

At last year’s conference, our comrade Linda Burnham urged us to take up the often-difficult task of balancing our revolutionary imagination with the brutal realities we face. Amid war, right-wing terror, racist state policy, environmental devastation, and capitalist barbarism, it seems that the fate of our peoples and the planet requires the utmost from our imaginations and our energies on the ground. And times aren’t without hope. A growing tide of people all over the world are mobilizing, strategizing, and building the liberatory politics and movements necessary for us to live in humane and sustainable societies.

Our goal is to create a space where people in struggle can converge to understand where we are, what we’re up against, how to fight back, build strength, and shift power—now and into the future. Join us for People Get Ready II.

Details are still being worked out but we are proud to share what we’ve got so far!

People Get Ready II will feature the following sessions:

Taking Stock: Analyzing the Political Terrain after the Midterms

Hard Work: New Battles, New Organizing in the Workplace and Beyond

Spanning the Globe: Internationalist Solidarity vs. US Militarism

Land: The Basis of Freedom, Justice and Equality

Who’s Got the Power?: A Workshop on Assessing the Balance of Forces

Towards 2020: People Power at the Ballot Box and in the Streets

No Pasarán! : Strategies to Defeat Fascism and the Authoritarian Right

Against Displacement: Freedom to Stay, Freedom to Move, Freedom to Return

Deep and Wide: Building Alliances with Teeth

Fighting to Win: Cultivating a Successful Left Strategy

Speakers will include:

Aimee Allison (She the People)

Brace Belden (DSA)

Calvin Cheung-Miaw (Left Inside/Outside Project)

Cathi Tactaquin (National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights)

Clare Bayard (Catalyst Project)

Claude Marks (Freedom Archives)

Donté Clark

Ellen Choy (Hella Organized Bay Area Koreans)

Elsadig Elsheik (Haas Institute)

Francesca Fiorentini

Isaac Ontiveros (Center for Political Education)

Kimi Lee (Bay Rising)

Kung Feng (Jobs with Justice—San Francisco)

Lara Kiswani (Arab Resource & Organizing Center)

Leila Sayed-Taha (Arab Resource & Organizing Center)

Linda Evans (co-founder and former staff, All of Us or None)

Maria Poblet (LeftRoots)

Max Elbaum (Organizing Upgrade)

N’Tanya Lee (LeftRoots)

Rebecca Gordon

Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz

Saba Waheed (UCLA Labor Center)

Sara Kershnar (International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network)

Tony Samara (Urban Habitat/Right to the City)

Tur-Ha Ak (Community Defense Corps)

Vanessa Moses (Causa Justa :: Just Cause)

Walter Turner (Africa Today)

As we put the finishing touches on our program, we will share news about more of our exciting guests!

We are excited to have People Get Ready II endorsed by the following organizations:

Alliance of South Asians Taking Action (ASATA), Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC), Ambedkar King Study Circle, Asians 4 Black Lives, Bay Resistance, California Coalition for Women Prisoners, Causa Justa :: Just Cause, Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Dignidad Rebelde, East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy(EBASE), Freedom Archives, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, GABRIELA–SF, Generative Somatics, Haiti Action Committee, Hella Organized Bay Area Koreans (HOBAK), International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, Jobs with Justice San Francisco, Labor and Community Studies–City College of San Francisco, LeftRoots, Movement Generation, National Lawyers Guild–SF, National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Organizing Upgrade, Palestinian Youth Movement, PODER, Race and Resistance Studies—SFSU, Teachers for Social Justice, Underground Scholars Initiative, Viet Unity.

