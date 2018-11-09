top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International
At Least 37 Injured at Gaza’s Borders
by IMEMC
Friday Nov 9th, 2018 12:01 PM
A number of injuries were reported among Palestinians protesting at the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Friday afternoon.
gaza-greatmarch2-maan.jpg
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that at least 37 Palestinians were injured with Israeli live ammunition, including six children, nine women and one female paramedic.

Medical sources told Ma’an News Agency that paramedic Filastin Qudeih, whose first name means Palestine, was injured with a live bullet in her leg.

Spokesperson of the MOH in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, said that medical crews at the European Hospital in Gaza City were treating a Palestinian who had arrived to the hospital with a critical neck injury.

Palestinian crowds had arrived across the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip; tires were set on fire across several areas while Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, 220 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of “The Great March of Return” on March 30th, while more than 24,000 others have been injured.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched with the participation of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.
http://imemc.org/article/at-least-37-injur...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 360.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code