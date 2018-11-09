From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Israeli Colonists Puncture Tires, Write Racist Graffiti, Near Salfit by IMEMC

Friday Nov 9th, 2018 11:06 AM

A group of illegal Israeli colonialist settlers invaded, on Friday at dawn, Kafr ed-Deek town, west of Salfit in Central West Bank, punctured tires of several parked cars and wrote racist graffiti.





Media sources in Tubas said the assailants punctured the tires of several cars, before writing racist anti-Palestinian graffiti on many cars, homes and walls.



Some of the owners of the vehicles which were targeted by the colonialists have been identified as Khaled Odah, Eyad Shehda ad-Deek, Zakariya Mahmoud Deek Othman Shehada Deek, Ra’ed Jom’a Qassem, Nabil Wasef Abdul-Majid, Fakhr Hadrous Odah, Farouq Hasan As’ad, Allam Mohammad Hammad, Emad Ismael Younes, Rajaey Shehda Deek, Ismael Eyad Younis, Mohannad Bakr Mustafa, Ahmad Bakr Mustafa and Hani Bakr Mustafa.



The attacks are the latest of ongoing violations by the illegal Israeli colonists, who constantly target Palestinian homes, cars and property, in addition uprooting farmlands and orchards, and even flooding them with chemicals and wastewater.