top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International
Israeli Colonists Puncture Tires, Write Racist Graffiti, Near Salfit
by IMEMC
Friday Nov 9th, 2018 11:06 AM
A group of illegal Israeli colonialist settlers invaded, on Friday at dawn, Kafr ed-Deek town, west of Salfit in Central West Bank, punctured tires of several parked cars and wrote racist graffiti.
settler-graffiti-puncture-kafreddeek_.jpg
Media sources in Tubas said the assailants punctured the tires of several cars, before writing racist anti-Palestinian graffiti on many cars, homes and walls.

Some of the owners of the vehicles which were targeted by the colonialists have been identified as Khaled Odah, Eyad Shehda ad-Deek, Zakariya Mahmoud Deek Othman Shehada Deek, Ra’ed Jom’a Qassem, Nabil Wasef Abdul-Majid, Fakhr Hadrous Odah, Farouq Hasan As’ad, Allam Mohammad Hammad, Emad Ismael Younes, Rajaey Shehda Deek, Ismael Eyad Younis, Mohannad Bakr Mustafa, Ahmad Bakr Mustafa and Hani Bakr Mustafa.

The attacks are the latest of ongoing violations by the illegal Israeli colonists, who constantly target Palestinian homes, cars and property, in addition uprooting farmlands and orchards, and even flooding them with chemicals and wastewater.
http://imemc.org/article/israeli-colonists...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 360.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code