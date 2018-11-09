top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International
Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Child Near Jenin
by IMEMC
Friday Nov 9th, 2018 10:54 AM
Israeli soldiers abducted, Thursday, a Palestinian child in Ya’bad child, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
mohammadabubakr-jenin.jpg
Media sources said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Abdul-Hakim Abu Bakr, 15, while he was in the southern area of the town, and took him to an unknown destination.

On Wednesday, the soldiers abducted Ahmad Tareq Abu Bakr, 19, and Ahmad Jalal Abu Bakr, 18, from their homes in Ya’bad.

Earlier Thursday, dozens of soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, injured four young men, and caused many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, in addition to abducting one Palestinian.
http://imemc.org/article/israeli-soldiers-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 360.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code