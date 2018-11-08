From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Moving Ahead with Rent Control - Tenants Meetings!
|Date
|Sunday November 11
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Louden Nelson Park
301 Center Street
Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Tenants Association
|
Cynthia Berger of Santa Cruz Tenants Association tenants rights hotline invites all Santa Cruz County renters to meet, share, plan and strategize to continue the tenants rights momentum. We'll discuss how to continue working toward rent control in 2020, how to pressure the council NOW to extend rent freeze protections. All renters welcome. I'm looking for committed activists to organize an overall TENANT POWER BASE strategy. Also invited: Students United with Renters & pro-Measure M political allies.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1255942597...
