From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

California Voters Defeat Proposition 3, the Big Ag-Backed Water Bond by Dan Bacher

Thursday Nov 8th, 2018 11:12 AM

The Sierra Club California, the primary opponent of the measure, celebrated the defeat of the proposition. The backers of the measure, including agribusiness, spent $5,653,034 on the Yes campaign while the Sierra Club spent less than $5,000 on the No Campaign.



