Eyewitness Mexico: Report & Video from Refugee Caravan
|Friday November 16
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
2969 Mission St., btwn 25th and 26th Sts.
San Francisco
|Speaker
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
A team of journalists from Liberation News traveled to Mexico in early Nov. to document the refugee caravan. Thousands of mainly Honduran families walking thousands of miles to the U.S. border are fleeing incredible violence and poverty in their home country as a direct result of decades of U.S. exploitation and intervention in the region. These increased hardships stem directly from the 2009 U.S.-backed coup in Honduras that ousted the democratically-elected progressive leader Manuel Zelaya installing a rightwing puppet government and unleashing widespread violence throughout the country.
Join us for an eyewitness report and video from PSL organizer Gloria La Riva documenting the stories of those on the caravan and the mass support they have received from the people of Mexico as they traveled to the border.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
