Thursday Nov 8th, 2018 10:10 AM Mike Hutchinson, a public education advocate in Oakland talks about the role of the Go Public Charter school chain in undermining and destroying public education and the growing corruption scandals through outsourcing and privatization of public education services.





WorkWeek investigates the role of Go Public Schools in pushing charters and privatization in the Oakland Unified School District with researcher and public education advocate Michael Hutchinson.



Hutchinson on 11/5/18 discusses how Jonathan Klein the CEO of Go Public Schools took over the district and uses his connections to privatize school operations to members of his family and other corporate interests harming the unionized staff, the students, their families and the public. He also discusses the support of Go Public Schools and other Tuck supporters to WCCSD candidate Val Cuevas who is backed by UTR president Demetrio Gonzalez, his union, Teamsters, IFPTU 21 and other unions. The charter supporters according to Hutchinson are turning over school property to these charters for decades and allowing the transfer of public property to profiteers and developers who want this land at cheap prices.



These charters fight unions and there are no service worker unions working in these schools.



http://www.substancenews.net/articles.php?page=4109

https://gopublicschools.org/our-team/jonathan-klein/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQp3fC_pPsA



The charters plan to is to use the financial backing of the billionaires like the Walton family which owns Walmart, Broad Foundation, Zuckerberg, Reed Hastings of Netflix to take over school boards and shutdown public schools while opening up charter schools.

The charter privateers are busting up public schools in Richmond and in the West Contra Costa School District where their supporter Val Cuevas is pushing co-locations with the backing of United Teachers of Richmond president Demetrio Gonzalez who was also comes from the TFA. The Chamberlin foundation gave over $3 million for the district to hire more TFA staff instead of increasing the number of professional teachers in the district. They also have attacked the pension and healthcare retirement plans for teachers in the district which will further harm getting long term teachers in the district.





The "non-profit" foundations are using their billions to support privatization of education while the billionaires who run these foundation get tax breaks to avoid taxation. Their plan is to destroy public education so they can rip off the public education sector. They are also stopping the funding by charter schools into CalSTRS which is the public teacher pension fund. Instead they are putting money into 401ks which are controlled by the same fraudsters. The high turnover of teachers in the charter school industry means that these 401k's will end up being controlled by the same billionaires that run the charters.





While public schools face cutbacks of teachers, services, arts and counselors the charter controlled board in OUSD are approving more charters paid for by the public but controlled by private boards who are rubber stamps for the billionaires.

The corrupt Go Public Charter School chain fed money into the campaign of WCCSD president Val Cuevas who has backed more co-locations, charters and privatization. She also supported the sale of the Adams Middle School 8 acre site to charter privatizer Ron Beller and Jennifer Moses who run the Caliber Charter school chain set up by billionaires.

UTR president Demetrio Gonzalez had run the Val Cuevas election campaign in 2014 and there was no personal campaign report which meant that the entire funding of her campaign was by billionaire charter funded "independent expenditures" accounts.