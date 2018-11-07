From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gardening! Is it a hobby? Way of producing food and beauty? Community project? For Anthony Forrest, it is all three--and much more. Anthony grew up in a family that prized a handsome lawn. Later in life he ended up in San Quentin where he met Planting Justice. Through its gardening courses, he was prepared to put down new roots upon release. Starting as a Planting Justice employee, he now maintains gardens five days a week at local schools, teaches skills to students and operates his own gardening business. Forrest is one of many Planting Justice success stories--formerly incarcerated people really digging in to garden design and maintenance. Coffee hour: 10:15 am, potluck meal after service 11:45 am.
