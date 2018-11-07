top
Related Categories: California | U.S. | Government & Elections
Protest Rallies: Rapid Response to Protect Mueller Investigation after Sessions Firing
Date Thursday November 08
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Locations around whole SF Bay Area, state of California, and across USA.



Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoveon.org & others
Find a location near you:
https://act.moveon.org/event/mueller-firing-rapid-response-events/search/

NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW: RAPID RESPONSE PROTESTS TO PROTECT
MULLER INVESTIGATION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP AFTER SESSIONS FIRING

WHEN: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

TIME: 5 PM (when 5 o'clock occurs in your time zone)

WHERE: Find a Protest in Your Area (use your zip code)

https://act.moveon.org/event/mueller-firing-rapid-response-events/search/

Donald Trump has installed a crony to oversee the special counsel's Trump-Russia investigation, crossing a red line set to protect the investigation.

By replacing Rod Rosenstein with just-named Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as special counsel Robert Mueller's boss on the investigation, Trump has undercut the independence of the investigation. Whitaker has publicly outlined strategies to stifle the investigation and cannot be allowed to remain in charge of it.

The Nobody Is Above the Law network demands that Whitaker immediately commit not to assume supervision of the investigation. Our hundreds of response events are being launched to demonstrate the public demand for action to correct this injustice.

Host: Moveon.org
Rapid Response partners: Indivisible, Women's March, March On, Daily Kos, Sierra Club, and many others (https://act.moveon.org/survey/mueller-firing-rapid-response-partners/?)
not_above_law.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.trumpisnotabovethelaw.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 6:33 PM
