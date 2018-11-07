top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/11/2018
#StopCVE: Race, Islamophobia, Policing and Mass Incarceration in Alameda County
Date Sunday November 11
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Lighthouse Mosque, 602 42nd St. Oakland. Accessible by AC Transit #18 and MacArthur BART Station.
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorHabari Ummah
Emailhabariummah [at] gmail.com
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office applied for and received a grant targeting incarcerated Black Muslims in Alameda County, according to the East Bay Express. The Homeland Security CVE, or Countering Violent Extremism program, has been criticized for solely targeting Muslims as susceptible to violence and extremism, while not addressing the rising threat of white supremacists.

The "#StopCVE: Race, Islamophobia, Policing and Mass Incarceration in Alameda County" panel will discuss the CVE grant program, how the "E Pluribus Unum" project in Alameda County came to be, history of surveillance of Muslims, and community efforts to increase transparency in the sheriff's operation of the county's jails and other social service facilities.

Panelists include: Imam Abu Qadir Al Amin, imam, SF Muslim Community Center; Sally Horna, legal fellow with Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) Bay Area; Fatima Ladha, community advocate, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus National Security and Civil Rights Program, and Jose Bernal, senior organizer, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. Journalist Rasheed Shabazz will facilitate the conversation.

Event is free and open to the public. ADA accessible. Please dress modestly out of respect for space.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 5:30-7PM, Lighthouse Mosque, 602 42nd St. Oakland.
sm__stopcve_-_fb_banner.jpg
original image (810x450)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/4917016979...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 2:38 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 345.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code