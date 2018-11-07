From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/11/2018
|#StopCVE: Race, Islamophobia, Policing and Mass Incarceration in Alameda County
|Date
|Sunday November 11
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Lighthouse Mosque, 602 42nd St. Oakland. Accessible by AC Transit #18 and MacArthur BART Station.
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Habari Ummah
|habariummah [at] gmail.com
|
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office applied for and received a grant targeting incarcerated Black Muslims in Alameda County, according to the East Bay Express. The Homeland Security CVE, or Countering Violent Extremism program, has been criticized for solely targeting Muslims as susceptible to violence and extremism, while not addressing the rising threat of white supremacists.
The "#StopCVE: Race, Islamophobia, Policing and Mass Incarceration in Alameda County" panel will discuss the CVE grant program, how the "E Pluribus Unum" project in Alameda County came to be, history of surveillance of Muslims, and community efforts to increase transparency in the sheriff's operation of the county's jails and other social service facilities.
Panelists include: Imam Abu Qadir Al Amin, imam, SF Muslim Community Center; Sally Horna, legal fellow with Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) Bay Area; Fatima Ladha, community advocate, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus National Security and Civil Rights Program, and Jose Bernal, senior organizer, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. Journalist Rasheed Shabazz will facilitate the conversation.
Event is free and open to the public. ADA accessible. Please dress modestly out of respect for space.
Sunday, Nov. 11, 5:30-7PM, Lighthouse Mosque, 602 42nd St. Oakland.
original image (810x450)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 2:38 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/4917016979...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network