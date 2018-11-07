The Alameda County Sheriff's Office applied for and received a grant targeting incarcerated Black Muslims in Alameda County, according to the East Bay Express. The Homeland Security CVE, or Countering Violent Extremism program, has been criticized for solely targeting Muslims as susceptible to violence and extremism, while not addressing the rising threat of white supremacists.



The "#StopCVE: Race, Islamophobia, Policing and Mass Incarceration in Alameda County" panel will discuss the CVE grant program, how the "E Pluribus Unum" project in Alameda County came to be, history of surveillance of Muslims, and community efforts to increase transparency in the sheriff's operation of the county's jails and other social service facilities.



Panelists include: Imam Abu Qadir Al Amin, imam, SF Muslim Community Center; Sally Horna, legal fellow with Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) Bay Area; Fatima Ladha, community advocate, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus National Security and Civil Rights Program, and Jose Bernal, senior organizer, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. Journalist Rasheed Shabazz will facilitate the conversation.



Event is free and open to the public. ADA accessible. Please dress modestly out of respect for space.



Sunday, Nov. 11, 5:30-7PM, Lighthouse Mosque, 602 42nd St. Oakland.

