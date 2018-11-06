From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Libby Schaaf Roundly Booed Over Handling of Housing Issues at First Oakland Mayoral Debate by Dave Id

Tuesday Nov 6th, 2018 2:37 PM

The first Oakland mayoral debate of the 2018 election was sponsored by the Alameda County Democratic Party on August 23. Cat Brooks was widely viewed as the winner, with her command of the issues and passionate advocacy for a more just Oakland. Pamela Price and Saied Karamooz made strong showings as well. Libby Schaaf was defensive and tense, as she was in later debates. Schaaf eventually stopped attending candidate forums. (Full debate audio below.)





Download Video (4.0mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/11/06/oaklandmayordebate-acdems_01_08232018-schaaf-defensive.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/11/06/oaklandmayordebate-acdems_01_08232018-schaaf-defensive.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/11/06/oaklandmayordebate-acdems_01_08232018-schaaf-defensive.mp4" title="download video: oaklandmayordebate-acdems..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/11/06/oaklandmayordebate-acdems_01_08232018-schaaf-defensive.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br />Download Video</a> (4.0mb)</video>

