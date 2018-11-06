From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Libby Schaaf Roundly Booed Over Handling of Housing Issues at First Oakland Mayoral Debate
The first Oakland mayoral debate of the 2018 election was sponsored by the Alameda County Democratic Party on August 23. Cat Brooks was widely viewed as the winner, with her command of the issues and passionate advocacy for a more just Oakland. Pamela Price and Saied Karamooz made strong showings as well. Libby Schaaf was defensive and tense, as she was in later debates. Schaaf eventually stopped attending candidate forums. (Full debate audio below.)
When Schaaf claimed to be as furious and outraged about homelessness as any other candidate, a large portion of the audience laughed, hissed, and booed. Schaaf then snarled, "You can all rip on the Tuff Sheds program all you want!"
Candidates in attendance were Libby Schaaf, Nancy Sidebotham, Cat Brooks, Saied Karamooz, Cedric Anthony Troupe, Pamela Price.
The debate was held at the Elihu Harris State Office Building auditorium in downtown Oakland. Former Oakland Mayor Elihu Harris moderated.
Audio inadvertently begins toward the end of Nancy Sidebotham's opening statement, missing Libby Schaaf's.
"Better than Hitler" is hardly a ringing endorsement.
