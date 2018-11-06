top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Libby Schaaf Roundly Booed Over Handling of Housing Issues at First Oakland Mayoral Debate
by Dave Id
Tuesday Nov 6th, 2018 2:37 PM
The first Oakland mayoral debate of the 2018 election was sponsored by the Alameda County Democratic Party on August 23. Cat Brooks was widely viewed as the winner, with her command of the issues and passionate advocacy for a more just Oakland. Pamela Price and Saied Karamooz made strong showings as well. Libby Schaaf was defensive and tense, as she was in later debates. Schaaf eventually stopped attending candidate forums. (Full debate audio below.)
Download Video (4.0mb)
(Video from ACDems. :15)


When Schaaf claimed to be as furious and outraged about homelessness as any other candidate, a large portion of the audience laughed, hissed, and booed. Schaaf then snarled, "You can all rip on the Tuff Sheds program all you want!"

Candidates in attendance were Libby Schaaf, Nancy Sidebotham, Cat Brooks, Saied Karamooz, Cedric Anthony Troupe, Pamela Price.

The debate was held at the Elihu Harris State Office Building auditorium in downtown Oakland. Former Oakland Mayor Elihu Harris moderated.

Full debate audio below



See also:

Cat Brooks Commands, Schaaf Struggles in First Mayoral Debate
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/08/31/18817240.php

Mayoral campaign websites:

Cat Brooks for Oakland mayor
https://www.catbrooksforoakland.com

Pamela Price for Oakland Mayor
https://www.pamelaprice4mayor.com

Saied Karamooz for Oakland Mayor
https://everyonesmayor.org
§Schaaf, Nancy Sidebotham, Cat Brooks, Saied Karamooz, Cedric Anthony Troupe, Pamela Price
by Dave Id Tuesday Nov 6th, 2018 2:37 PM
sm_oaklandmayordebate-acdems_02_08232018.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Full debate audio
by Dave Id Tuesday Nov 6th, 2018 2:37 PM
Listen now:
Download Audio (38.8mb)
(audio 56:23)

Audio inadvertently begins toward the end of Nancy Sidebotham's opening statement, missing Libby Schaaf's.
§Alameda County Democratic Party forum candidates: Oakland mayor and districts 2, 4, and 6
by Dave Id Tuesday Nov 6th, 2018 2:37 PM
sm_oaklandmayordebate-acdems_04_08232018.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§As event closed, Elihu Harris tried to defend Libby Schaaf as being better than Trump
by Dave Id Tuesday Nov 6th, 2018 2:37 PM
Download Video (3.8mb)
(video :14)

"Better than Hitler" is hardly a ringing endorsement.
