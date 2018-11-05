From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Libby Schaaf Violated Ethics Laws by Campaigning on Nextdoor by Dave Id

Monday Nov 5th, 2018 6:31 PM

On November 4, two days before election day, Libby Schaaf abused the power of her office and violated Nextdoor policies for Public Agency accounts when she or a subordinate used the official Oakland "Office of the Mayor" account on Nextdoor to electioneer by posting political endorsements in her favor. Such use of the account rather clearly violated California government ethics law as well.