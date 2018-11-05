From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Don't Let A Massacre Like In Pittsburgh Happen Here! Remove Nazi Leader Patrick Little! by bay area residents

Monday Nov 5th, 2018 2:15 PM

In the wake of the massacres in Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and Tallahasee, the need to protect our communities from far-Right and neo-Nazi terror is greater than ever. One of the people who influenced Pittsburgh shooter, Robert Bowers, currently lives in between Albany, in the UC Berkeley family housing village, and in San Francisco, on a house boat. It's time for Patrick Little to go, before he carries out his threats of violence against Jews, people of color, queer and trans folks, and anyone that rejects his fascism.

On October 27th, Robert Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 people. Bowers was convinced that Jews were behind the recent caravan of Honduran refugees, seeking asylum in the United States and fleeing poverty and government repression. Like Donald Trump, Bowers referred to the caravan as an “invasion,” one supposedly orchestrated and funded by Jews as some kind of deliberate attack against white Americans. From George Soros, the target of a recent bombing attempt by another far-Right Trump supporter, to everyday people in our communities who happen to be Jewish, Bowers and other white nationalists believe that all Jewish people are behind a non-existent plot to repress white people around the world.



Bowers was close online to a collection of other neo-Nazi organizers who place blame for the Jews at the center of their genocidal and racist world view. One of those neo-Nazis is Albany resident Patrick Little. This year, Little ran for Senate against Diane Feinstein on a racist and anti-Semitic platform. On the Alt-Right social media platform Gab, the same website where Bowers posted regularly, Little states that after he began to embrace neo-Nazism, all he could think about was "killing Jews." Little also stated that he thought that Jews should be grown in laboratories as "livestock." Little's open calls for violence along with his history and training in the US Marine Corps, pose a clear and credible threat to the community.



This year, Little's Gab posts about attacking and destroying holocaust memorials (which Little claims did not happen) also came under fire, causing the website to take down his posts. Currently, after losing his recent political race, Little criss-crosses the country going on "Jew Walks," where he holds anti-Semitic signs in public and attempts to goad people on the street into engaging with him. These events are live-streamed for supporters to watch and Little also uses them as crowd funding opportunities.



Currently, Patrick Little lives in Albany, CA, within the UC Berkeley family student housing neighborhood University Village with his wife Lisa Dege. The fact that this promotion of violence against Jews and people of color, so close to a school that is home to children of all races, religions, and ethnicities is frightening. The fact that UC Berkeley knows about this threat and yet does nothing, not even alert the wider community about a potential white nationalist attacker that promotes violence, is unacceptable. Little also splits his time on a house boat in South San Francisco, which he used to launch a blimp that read, “Jews Rape Kids."



We are calling for people to launch a call-in campaign to demand that both Patrick Little be removed from UC Berkeley student housing as well as from the boat house harbor in South San Francisco. Our communities must protect themselves in the face of white nationalist violence, and when someone like Little has a history of violent rhetoric, we should do everything we can to protect ourselves, our children, our schools, and our communities from the threat of Alt-Right violence and murder.



Phone Zap to UC Berkeley:



Call: University Village 510.526.8505



Script:



"Patrick Little, a white nationalist and neo-Nazi organizer, is currently living in the UC Berkeley family student housing community in Albany, at 735 West End Way, Apartment 104. Little in the past interacted with Robert Bowers, the white nationalist mass murderer who slaughtered 11 people in Pittsburgh. Like Bowers, Patrick Little posts calls for violence and destruction against Jews and people of color on the Alt-Right website Gab. There, he has promised to destroy holocaust memorials, called for the raising of Jews "as livestock," and raised money to go out and harass people on the street in events called "Jew Walks." The neighborhood that Little lives in is very diverse and made up of people from across the world, of all colors, religions, and backgrounds. This is also the case of the nearby elementary school that many people in the neighborhood take their children to. How long until Little makes good on his word of violence? It's time for UC Berkeley to do the right thing, remove Patrick Little from 735 West End Way, Apartment 104 Albany, CA 94706.



Call: Oyster Point Marina 650.952.0808



Script:



"Patrick Little, a white nationalist and neo-Nazi organizer, is currently living in the Oyster Point Marina community in South San Francisco, at 95 Harbormaster Road Dock 11, Slip 30 South San Francisco, CA 94080. Little in the past interacted with Robert Bowers, the white nationalist mass murderer who slaughtered 11 people in Pittsburgh. Like Bowers, Patrick Little posts calls for violence and destruction against Jews and people of color on the Alt-Right website Gab. There, he has promised to destroy holocaust memorials, called for the raising of Jews "as livestock," and raised money to go out and harass people on the street in events called "Jew Walks." It's time for Oyster Point Marina to do the right thing, remove Patrick Little from 95 Harbormaster Road Dock 11, Slip 30 South San Francisco, CA 94080.”