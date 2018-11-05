Join Areperia831, Downtown Streets Team and Coastal Watershed Council for an afternoon of food and storytelling along the San Lorenzo River. During this free event, five storytellers will be picked at random from a hat and have five minutes to tell a story. Anyone can enter a story. Everyone is welcome.



The theme of the event is Bridges. Storytellers can share stories of connections, crossing rivers, overcoming differences, highways, underpasses, or whatever bridges might inspire in you.



Bring your friends. Meet new friends. Share a story.



All food and drink is free and provided by Areperia831. Please bring a picnic blanket to sit on.





