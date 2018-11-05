top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Share a Meal, Share a Story
Date Saturday November 17
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorAlev Bilginsoy
Join Areperia831, Downtown Streets Team and Coastal Watershed Council for an afternoon of food and storytelling along the San Lorenzo River. During this free event, five storytellers will be picked at random from a hat and have five minutes to tell a story. Anyone can enter a story. Everyone is welcome.

The theme of the event is Bridges. Storytellers can share stories of connections, crossing rivers, overcoming differences, highways, underpasses, or whatever bridges might inspire in you.

Bring your friends. Meet new friends. Share a story.

All food and drink is free and provided by Areperia831. Please bring a picnic blanket to sit on.

sm_san_lorenzo_park_chinatown_bridge_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
For more event information:
https://coastal-watershed.org/event/share-...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 5th, 2018 2:06 PM
