NBC Bay Area Published Fake Results for 2018 Oakland Mayoral Race by Dave Id

Monday Nov 5th, 2018 1:58 PM

Local television station NBC Bay Area published fake election results for the Oakland mayor's race on their 2018 election webpage. It appears to have been live for at least several days, until the Cat Brooks for Mayor campaign called the station to inquire about it late last week.