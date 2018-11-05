From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Darius Mohsenin Harasses Organizers of Color by Rent Control Now

Monday Nov 5th, 2018 12:22 PM

This is urgent, please share: This is why we are YES ON M & YES ON 10

The man who made this flyer, Darius Mohsenin, knew exactly what he was doing. And he knows what he’s doing now as he harasses and threatens our organizers of color with lawsuits.



This is a man with over 50 properties. He controls the housing situation of a huge amount of our neighbors, friends, and families.



Since this flyer has gone public, he has defended it on multiple local news stations, online, and even while speaking on behalf of No on M at a public event at UCSC.



The No on M campaign has denounced this flyer only in the smallest of ways, never on their own public Facebook account or website. This is because they know this flyer puts many of their arguments into context. It shows the truth behind their dogwhistles.



We held a wonderful action against Darius on Friday to let the community know what he has done. He has responded by threatening an organizer with a lawsuit, because apparently calling him a racist is a defamation. Also, the person he messaged in this screenshot never held our sign that called him a racist slumlord. He’s got our organizers mixed up and cant tell people of color apart. He only knows how to speak in threats and lean on this system that benefits him massively.



Fuck this racist trash, don’t let these people win this election and control our lives through fear and hate. Share this post and then come out and help us take on Darius and his allies over the next two days, and then afterwards as we contine the struggle for housing justice.



YES ON M & YES ON 10