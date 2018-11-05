top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
Darius Mohsenin Harasses Organizers of Color
by Rent Control Now
Monday Nov 5th, 2018 12:22 PM
This is urgent, please share: This is why we are YES ON M & YES ON 10
sm_darius_mohsenin_racist_santa_cruz_rent_control_flyer.jpg
original image (750x1000)
The man who made this flyer, Darius Mohsenin, knew exactly what he was doing. And he knows what he’s doing now as he harasses and threatens our organizers of color with lawsuits.

This is a man with over 50 properties. He controls the housing situation of a huge amount of our neighbors, friends, and families.

Since this flyer has gone public, he has defended it on multiple local news stations, online, and even while speaking on behalf of No on M at a public event at UCSC.

The No on M campaign has denounced this flyer only in the smallest of ways, never on their own public Facebook account or website. This is because they know this flyer puts many of their arguments into context. It shows the truth behind their dogwhistles.

We held a wonderful action against Darius on Friday to let the community know what he has done. He has responded by threatening an organizer with a lawsuit, because apparently calling him a racist is a defamation. Also, the person he messaged in this screenshot never held our sign that called him a racist slumlord. He’s got our organizers mixed up and cant tell people of color apart. He only knows how to speak in threats and lean on this system that benefits him massively.

Fuck this racist trash, don’t let these people win this election and control our lives through fear and hate. Share this post and then come out and help us take on Darius and his allies over the next two days, and then afterwards as we contine the struggle for housing justice.

YES ON M & YES ON 10
https://www.facebook.com/SURucsc/
§Darius Mohsenin Threatens an Organizer
by Rent Control Now Monday Nov 5th, 2018 12:22 PM
sm_darius_mohsenin_threat.jpg
original image (640x1136)
https://www.facebook.com/SURucsc/
§
by Rent Control Now Monday Nov 5th, 2018 12:22 PM
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin.jpg
original image (497x683)
https://www.facebook.com/SURucsc/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 270.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code