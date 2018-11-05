top
Peninsula | Arts + Action
Peace and Social Justice Harvest Fair
Date Sunday November 11
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church
1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto (at Lincoln and Cowper)
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDerrick Kikuchi
Crafts! Gifts! Activism! Shop for fair traded, eco-friendly crafts and gifts while supporting and learning about local peace and social justice activist organizations. Nearly 20 organizations will be on hand with a dizzying array of unique items. Also ... free food and drink! Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Palo Alto and Peninsula Peace and Justice Center.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 11am - 2pm
Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church
1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto
harvestfair.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.peaceandjustice.org/harvest-fa...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 5th, 2018 6:42 AM
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
