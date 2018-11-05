Crafts! Gifts! Activism! Shop for fair traded, eco-friendly crafts and gifts while supporting and learning about local peace and social justice activist organizations. Nearly 20 organizations will be on hand with a dizzying array of unique items. Also ... free food and drink! Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Palo Alto and Peninsula Peace and Justice Center.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 11am - 2pm

Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church

1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto









https://www.peaceandjustice.org/harvest-fa... For more event information:

