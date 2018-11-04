Sustainable Pacific Grove presents a special screening of Call of the Forest. This film highlights the irreplaceable roles trees play in protecting and feeding the planet. It explores the science and folklore of this essential eco-system, depicts the restoration of natural forest systems on degraded land and documents the impacts of climate change on California’s coast redwood and giant sequoia forests. This is a free event!



https://www.facebook.com/events/8841363619... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 4th, 2018 8:46 PM