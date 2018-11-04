Ten thousand years after humans figured out how to stop wandering and plant crops, veteran investigative journalist Mark Schapiro plunges into the struggle already underway for control of seeds, the ground-zero ingredient for our food. Three quarters of the seed varieties on Earth in 1900 had become extinct by 2015. In Seeds of Resistance, Schapiro takes us onto the frontlines of a struggle over the seeds that remain, one that will determine the long-term security of our food supply in the face of unprecedented climate volatility. Published by Hot Books.



“Seeds of Resistance is a wake-up call. With vivid and memorable stories, Mark Schapiro tells us how seeds are at the frontlines of our epic battle for healthy food.” —Alice Waters, founder of Chez Panisse and the Edible Schoolyard



“At the bottom of it all lies the seed: Who controls it, who ‘owns’ it, who plants and nourishes it. As Mark Schapiro so vividly and compellingly writes: Save the seed, and you save the planet. Let others control it, and they control everything. For real.” —Mark Bittman, New York Times columnist and author of How to Cook Everything



Mark will be introduced by David Talbot, who wrote the forward to Seeds of Resistance, is the author of Season of the Witch, The Devil’s Chessboard and is co-founder of Salon.com.



http://www.TheGreenArcade.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 4th, 2018 5:37 PM