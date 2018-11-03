From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 11/ 4/2018
|Phone bank for Measure M!
|Date
|Sunday November 04
|Time
|5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Seiu Local 521
517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|YES on M: SC for Rent Control
|
Join us for the last Sunday of phone banking before the election. We will have pizza and scripts. Bring all your friends and energy!
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 3rd, 2018 7:51 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2855084054...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network