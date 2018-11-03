From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Armistice Day 100th Anniversary
|Sunday November 11
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey
|Class/Workshop
|Veterans For Peace Chapter 46
Let’s Celebrate Peace! Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 will RECLAIM ARMISTICE DAY, pushing the celebration of peace into the national conversation on Veterans Day.
Program:
☮ 11:00 AM - 2 Minutes of Silence
☮ 11:02 AM - Reading of names of Monterey Fallen from the Great War.
☮ 11:30 AM - Presentation of "The Art of the Great War" including works of arts, photography, poetry, novels, and histories.
The Public is invited to this free event.
More info: Justin.loza [at] vfp46.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/9006692169...
https://www.facebook.com/events/9006692169...
