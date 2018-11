Program:

☮ 11:00 AM - 2 Minutes of Silence

☮ 11:02 AM - Reading of names of Monterey Fallen from the Great War.

☮ 11:30 AM - Presentation of "The Art of the Great War" including works of arts, photography, poetry, novels, and histories.



The Public is invited to this free event.



More info: Justin.loza [at] vfp46.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/9006692169...



