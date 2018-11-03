top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 11/11/2018
Armistice Day 100th Anniversary
Date Sunday November 11
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorVeterans For Peace Chapter 46
Let’s Celebrate Peace! Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 will RECLAIM ARMISTICE DAY, pushing the celebration of peace into the national conversation on Veterans Day.

Program:
☮ 11:00 AM - 2 Minutes of Silence
☮ 11:02 AM - Reading of names of Monterey Fallen from the Great War.
☮ 11:30 AM - Presentation of "The Art of the Great War" including works of arts, photography, poetry, novels, and histories.

The Public is invited to this free event.

More info: Justin.loza [at] vfp46.com
armistice_day_100th_anniversary_monterey.png
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/9006692169...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 3rd, 2018 1:36 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 265.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code