From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 11/29/2018
|GIFT film premiere & party, with special guests
|Date
|Thursday November 29
|Time
|6:45 PM - 11:45 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|The Castro Theatre, 429 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Neal Gorenflo
|
You’re invited to the Nov. 29th San Francisco premiere of GIFT, a richly cinematic feature documentary about art and gifting following character-driven stories of real-life gift economies around the world (including Burning Man). Launching at the gorgeous Castro Theatre with filmmaker Robin McKenna and special guests, this celebration will feature an interactive panel discussion and party after the screening.
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/283716447
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 3rd, 2018 10:37 AM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gift-film-scr...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network