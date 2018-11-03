top
GIFT film premiere & party, with special guests
Date Thursday November 29
Time 6:45 PM - 11:45 PM
The Castro Theatre, 429 Castro Street, San Francisco
You’re invited to the Nov. 29th San Francisco premiere of GIFT, a richly cinematic feature documentary about art and gifting following character-driven stories of real-life gift economies around the world (including Burning Man). Launching at the gorgeous Castro Theatre with filmmaker Robin McKenna and special guests, this celebration will feature an interactive panel discussion and party after the screening.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/283716447
sm_gift_sf_premiere_hero_image.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gift-film-scr...
