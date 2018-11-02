From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Photos: March Against Racist Slumlord Darius Mohsenin by Rent Control Now

Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 7:58 PM

Today the Santa Cruz community gathered at the Town Clock to march and protest the actions of slumlord Darius Mohsenin, a downtown apartment building owner who poorly maintains his property, and distributed racist flyers against Measure M and rent control in Santa Cruz at a recent local housing event.

Photos by Keith McHenry.