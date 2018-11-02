top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
Photos: March Against Racist Slumlord Darius Mohsenin
by Rent Control Now
Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 7:58 PM
Today the Santa Cruz community gathered at the Town Clock to march and protest the actions of slumlord Darius Mohsenin, a downtown apartment building owner who poorly maintains his property, and distributed racist flyers against Measure M and rent control in Santa Cruz at a recent local housing event.
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_1.jpg
original image (720x960)
Photos by Keith McHenry.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_2.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_3.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_4.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_5.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_6.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_7.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
sm_santa_cruz_rent_contyrol_no_on_measure_m_racist_slumlord_darius_mohsenin_8.jpg
original image (960x720)
