Photos: March Against Racist Slumlord Darius Mohsenin
Today the Santa Cruz community gathered at the Town Clock to march and protest the actions of slumlord Darius Mohsenin, a downtown apartment building owner who poorly maintains his property, and distributed racist flyers against Measure M and rent control in Santa Cruz at a recent local housing event.
original image (720x960)
Photos by Keith McHenry.
