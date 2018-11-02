

Show Solidarity by Attedning a #ShowUpForShabbat Service in the San Francisco Bay Area



ALL Beliefs Welcome at Sabbat Services throughout the Bay Area at Participating Synagogues



When: Attend a Solidarity Shabbat Service on November 2-3



Where: Synagogues throughout the SF Bay Area, California, and USA



Find a Bay Area service to attend locally:

https://jewishfed.org/pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting-%E2%80%93-how-help



The shooting on Shabbat at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA was a direct attack on the Jewish community, motivated by hatred. The anti-Semitism and xenophobia that fueled these violent acts have no place in our society.



The Federation enacts its mission in many ways – through collaboration with agencies like JCRC, convening partners, coordinating volunteer opportunities, providing philanthropic support, and developing resources to strengthen the security of our Jewish organizations. In that spirit, the following are some ways that you can help.



