|Solidarity Shabbat Services: All Beliefs Welcome at Participating Bay Area Synagogues
|Date
|Saturday November 03
|Time
|7:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|Multiple Bay Area Synagogues are Participating. See the link below.
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|American Jewish Committee, other groups
|
In the Wake of Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue Shootings,
Show Solidarity by Attedning a #ShowUpForShabbat Service in the San Francisco Bay Area
ALL Beliefs Welcome at Sabbat Services throughout the Bay Area at Participating Synagogues
When: Attend a Solidarity Shabbat Service on November 2-3
Where: Synagogues throughout the SF Bay Area, California, and USA
Find a Bay Area service to attend locally:
https://jewishfed.org/pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting-%E2%80%93-how-help
The shooting on Shabbat at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA was a direct attack on the Jewish community, motivated by hatred. The anti-Semitism and xenophobia that fueled these violent acts have no place in our society.
The Federation enacts its mission in many ways – through collaboration with agencies like JCRC, convening partners, coordinating volunteer opportunities, providing philanthropic support, and developing resources to strengthen the security of our Jewish organizations. In that spirit, the following are some ways that you can help.
The deadliest act of anti-Semitism in North American history requires the greatest act of solidarity. At synagogues, community centers and homes across North America, we will be gathering together in prayer, compassion and unity – as one people. The Federation, AJC, and ADL are partnering together to coordinate this effort across the Bay Area.
