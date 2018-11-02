top
Related Categories: California | East Bay | U.S. | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/ 3/2018
Solidarity Shabbat Services: All Beliefs Welcome at Participating Bay Area Synagogues
Date Saturday November 03
Time 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Multiple Bay Area Synagogues are Participating. See the link below.
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorAmerican Jewish Committee, other groups
In the Wake of Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue Shootings,
Show Solidarity by Attedning a #ShowUpForShabbat Service in the San Francisco Bay Area

ALL Beliefs Welcome at Sabbat Services throughout the Bay Area at Participating Synagogues

When: Attend a Solidarity Shabbat Service on November 2-3

Where: Synagogues throughout the SF Bay Area, California, and USA

Find a Bay Area service to attend locally:
https://jewishfed.org/pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting-%E2%80%93-how-help

The shooting on Shabbat at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA was a direct attack on the Jewish community, motivated by hatred. The anti-Semitism and xenophobia that fueled these violent acts have no place in our society.

The Federation enacts its mission in many ways – through collaboration with agencies like JCRC, convening partners, coordinating volunteer opportunities, providing philanthropic support, and developing resources to strengthen the security of our Jewish organizations. In that spirit, the following are some ways that you can help.

The deadliest act of anti-Semitism in North American history requires the greatest act of solidarity. At synagogues, community centers and homes across North America, we will be gathering together in prayer, compassion and unity – as one people. The Federation, AJC, and ADL are partnering together to coordinate this effort across the Bay Area.
sm_solidarityshabbat_digitalbanners.jpg
original image (1200x267)
For more event information:
https://jewishfed.org/pittsburgh-synagogue...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 7:06 PM
'We Are Not Alone': A Week After Deadly Synagogue Shooting, Jewish Leaders Invite People oSFriday Nov 2nd, 2018 7:14 PM
