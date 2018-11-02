top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | California | San Francisco | U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Public Pensions Attack Workers, SF Prof Abdulhadi Under Attack & Labor & Rise Of Fascism
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio
Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 5:05 PM
KPFA's WorkWeek Radio looks at the use of pension funds controlled by hedge funds to fund anti-labor propositions. It also hears about the attack on SFSU professor Rabab Abdulhadi who runs the
Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies. WorkWeek looks at labor's role in the defense of Professor Abdulhadi and her students by Zionists and a Nazi signed up for her classes. Last WorkWeek talks about the rise of fascism, the role of Trump and what labor and unions can do about this development.
anti-nazi_march_nyc_1933.jpg
WW10-30-18 Public Pensions Fighting Workers, SFSU Prof Abdulhadi Under Attack & Labor and The Rise Of Fascism

WorkWeek Radio on 10/30/2018 looks at the use of public worker pension money to fund ballot proposition against working people. We talk with Andrew Perez with http://www.maplight.org about the use of Black Rock and other hedge funds to fund California proposition 10 which would allow local communities to establish rent control. While the public worker unions including the teachers are supporting this proposition their money is being used to defeat the proposition.

Next, WorkWeek looks at the continuing harassment and targeting of SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi who is chair of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies in the College of Ethnic Studies. She has been forced to temporarily leave the program due to continuing harassment and a professed Nazi going to her classes. We interview SFSU California Faculty Association CFA president James Martel about the labor response to this and the growing attacks on their members.

Last WorkWeek looks at the rise of a fascist movement and the murders of African Americans, Jews and political opponents of Trump. We interview Professor George Wright who was formerly teaching at Chico State and Skyline College and Professor Carol Lang who teaches at CUNY in the Bronx and is in the AFT PSC in New York.

For additional media:

California Workers, Retirees Are Unwittingly Financing an Anti-Proposition 10 Campaign
https://capitalandmain.com/california-workers-and-retirees-are-unwittingly-financing-an-anti-rent-control-campaign-1023
https://goldengatexpress.org/2018/10/16/self-proclaimed-nazi-enrolls-in-race-and-resistance-studies-class/
http://www.sfexaminer.com/discrimination-lawsuit-alleging-anti-semitism-sf-state-dismissed-federal-judge/
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/01-09-17Resolution-on-Hate-Fliers-at-San-Francisco-State-University.pdf
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/02-12-18RESOLUTION-IN-DEFENSE-OF-ACADEMIC-FREEDOM-FOR-PROFESSOR-ABDULHADI.pdf

Production of WorkWeek Radio
workweek(at)kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...
§Hedge Funds Now Fighting Unions Using Their Pension Funds
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 5:05 PM
hedge_fund_scams.jpeg
Journalist Andrew Perez who is with Maplight.org talks about the use of public pension funds controlled hedge funds like Blackrock to fight ballot California proposition 10 which would allow local communities to establish rent control to protect working class and poor people from evictions.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...
§Professor Abdulhadi Speaking At Rally At Federal Court House
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 5:05 PM
sm_abdulhadi_rabab_at_court_rally11-8-17.jpg
original image (800x600)
The attack on professor Abdulhadi includes lawsuits that charge she and SFSU has threatened Jewish students. These nuisance lawsuits have been used to attack her program.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...
§Zionism Is Not Anti-Semitism
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 5:05 PM
zionism_anti-semitism.jpeg
The Zionists charged that criticism of Israel is anti-semitism and are passing laws to prevent support for a boycott of Israel for oppressing the Palestinians. Zionists have put up posters on the SFSU campus accusing Professor Abdulhadi of being a terrorist. The SFSU administration have not taken a strong stand in defense of the professor and students.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 265.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code