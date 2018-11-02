From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Public Pensions Attack Workers, SF Prof Abdulhadi Under Attack & Labor & Rise Of Fascism by KPFA WorkWeek Radio

Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 5:05 PM KPFA's WorkWeek Radio looks at the use of pension funds controlled by hedge funds to fund anti-labor propositions. It also hears about the attack on SFSU professor Rabab Abdulhadi who runs the

Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies. WorkWeek looks at labor's role in the defense of Professor Abdulhadi and her students by Zionists and a Nazi signed up for her classes. Last WorkWeek talks about the rise of fascism, the role of Trump and what labor and unions can do about this development.





WorkWeek Radio on 10/30/2018 looks at the use of public worker pension money to fund ballot proposition against working people. We talk with Andrew Perez with



Next, WorkWeek looks at the continuing harassment and targeting of SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi who is chair of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies in the College of Ethnic Studies. She has been forced to temporarily leave the program due to continuing harassment and a professed Nazi going to her classes. We interview SFSU California Faculty Association CFA president James Martel about the labor response to this and the growing attacks on their members.



Last WorkWeek looks at the rise of a fascist movement and the murders of African Americans, Jews and political opponents of Trump. We interview Professor George Wright who was formerly teaching at Chico State and Skyline College and Professor Carol Lang who teaches at CUNY in the Bronx and is in the AFT PSC in New York.



For additional media:



California Workers, Retirees Are Unwittingly Financing an Anti-Proposition 10 Campaign

https://capitalandmain.com/california-workers-and-retirees-are-unwittingly-financing-an-anti-rent-control-campaign-1023

https://goldengatexpress.org/2018/10/16/self-proclaimed-nazi-enrolls-in-race-and-resistance-studies-class/

http://www.sfexaminer.com/discrimination-lawsuit-alleging-anti-semitism-sf-state-dismissed-federal-judge/

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/01-09-17Resolution-on-Hate-Fliers-at-San-Francisco-State-University.pdf

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/02-12-18RESOLUTION-IN-DEFENSE-OF-ACADEMIC-FREEDOM-FOR-PROFESSOR-ABDULHADI.pdf



Production of WorkWeek Radio

workweek(at)kpfa.org

Journalist Andrew Perez who is with Maplight.org talks about the use of public pension funds controlled hedge funds like Blackrock to fight ballot California proposition 10 which would allow local communities to establish rent control to protect working class and poor people from evictions.

The attack on professor Abdulhadi includes lawsuits that charge she and SFSU has threatened Jewish students. These nuisance lawsuits have been used to attack her program.





The Zionists charged that criticism of Israel is anti-semitism and are passing laws to prevent support for a boycott of Israel for oppressing the Palestinians. Zionists have put up posters on the SFSU campus accusing Professor Abdulhadi of being a terrorist. The SFSU administration have not taken a strong stand in defense of the professor and students.