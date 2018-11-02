From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2018
|Drama on the Border: Readings with author Marc Zimmerman
|Date
|Thursday November 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|The Green Arcade
|patrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
|Phone
|415-431-6800
|
Author Marc Zimmerman reads from his new book Sandino on the Border which centers on Ben’s relation to Helena, a Nicaraguan woman who searches for personal and professional growth in the context of the Central American struggle during the Cold War on the U.S.-Mexican border and beyond—all in the shadow of Nicaraguan national hero, César Augusto Sandino. The story also involves Helena’s uncle, who coordinates Sandinista-related border crossings; her mother, who smuggles clothes from San Diego to Mexico City; her aunt who fails to keep her son’s family from falling apart in L.A.; a grandmother smuggled across the border and expressing wonder at the MacDonaldized world she beholds.
Written with humor, irony and a feel for border pain and pathos, Sandino on the Border anticipates key border themes developing long before the current age of deportations and the talk of building a wall. This book is a sequel to Lines on the Border.
Marc Zimmerman is an author of Latino Literature and recent works of Mexican/Latino themed fiction, Professor Emeritus of Latin American and Latino Studies at the University of Illinois Chicago and of World Cultures and Literatures at the University of Houston.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 3:19 PM
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network