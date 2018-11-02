top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2018
Drama on the Border: Readings with author Marc Zimmerman
Date Thursday November 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Author Marc Zimmerman reads from his new book Sandino on the Border which centers on Ben’s relation to Helena, a Nicaraguan woman who searches for personal and professional growth in the context of the Central American struggle during the Cold War on the U.S.-Mexican border and beyond—all in the shadow of Nicaraguan national hero, César Augusto Sandino. The story also involves Helena’s uncle, who coordinates Sandinista-related border crossings; her mother, who smuggles clothes from San Diego to Mexico City; her aunt who fails to keep her son’s family from falling apart in L.A.; a grandmother smuggled across the border and expressing wonder at the MacDonaldized world she beholds.

Written with humor, irony and a feel for border pain and pathos, Sandino on the Border anticipates key border themes developing long before the current age of deportations and the talk of building a wall. This book is a sequel to Lines on the Border.

Marc Zimmerman is an author of Latino Literature and recent works of Mexican/Latino themed fiction, Professor Emeritus of Latin American and Latino Studies at the University of Illinois Chicago and of World Cultures and Literatures at the University of Houston.
zimmerman.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 3:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 265.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code