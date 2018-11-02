top
Juristac, Amah Mutsun Sacred Land: Presentation by Chairman Lopez
Date Saturday November 10
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Wisdom Center of Santa Cruz
740 Front St, #155, Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorProtect Juristac
The Wisdom Center's Sounds of Wisdom Series is proud to host Valentin Lopez, Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, in a benefit for the Protect Juristac campaign.

Juristac, the sacred grounds of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, is currently threatened by a proposed sand and gravel mining operation. The ancestral lands of the Amah Mutsun encompass large portions of Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and San Benito counties.

Through storytelling and video, Chairman Lopez will talk about the tribal history, emphasizing traditional ecological knowledge, and the threat of open pit mining to its most sacred site, Juristac, located in the Southern foothills of the Santa Cruz mountains. Not only will this proposed project destroy a sacred indigenous heritage site, but it threatens local air, waters, endangered species, and a critically important wildlife corridor.

For 15,000 years, the obligation and responsibility of the Mutsun Tribe remains as it has been since the beginning - to care for all living things on these lands.

$20 suggested donation or what you are able to give.

For more information:
http://protectjuristac.org
http://wisdomcentersc.org
831-854-7088
