top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/11/2018
Black Mesa Weavers in Santa Cruz: Rug Sale & Speakers
Date Sunday November 11
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCentral Coast Rising
A special event with Diné (Navajo) weavers and elder matriarchs from Black Mesa/Big Mountain, Arizona who are in their fifth decade of resistance to forced relocation policies and coal mining on their ancestral homelands.

* SPEAKERS *
- Rena Babbitt Lane (Naakaii Dine’é clan born for Tódích’íi’nii, Sovereign Diné Nation)
- Glenna Begay (Táchii’nii clan, born for Tł’ízí Łání, Sovereign Diné Nation)
- Eleanor Castro (Awaswas/Mutsun Ohlone, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band)

* RUG & CRAFT SALE *
A rare opportunity to purchase rugs directly from six visiting Diné artisans who practice an ancient weaving tradition intricately tied to their sacred lands and way of life. Each step of the process is conducted in accordance with cultural protocols, from the herding of churro sheep in the wildlands of Black Mesa to hand shearing, carding, spinning, and dyeing with local plants and minerals.
A large selection of hand made pottery and jewelry by Diné and Amah Mutsun artisans will also be for sale.

* WEAVING DEMONSTRATIONS *
* FOOD & MUSIC *

SCHEDULE:
4pm-7pm: Rug sale and weaving demonstrations
5pm-6pm: Special program (speakers and film)

“We are just children of this earth. As little babies we are staggering around, just learning how to walk. We have not lived here for millions of years. We are just babies. And already we are causing problems, destroying our environment. The heart of our earth is being torn out.”
—Rena Babbitt Lane, 96 years old

$10-20 suggested donation, no one turned away
A benefit for Black Mesa families resisting relocation

Additional Bay Area rug sales will take place on Monday, November 12 in Berkeley and Tuesday, November 13 in San Francisco and Santa Rosa. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2040360456025820/

Santa Cruz is Awaswas Ohlone Territory
sm_black_mesa_weavers_rug_sale_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1170x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1866682622...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 2:54 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 265.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code