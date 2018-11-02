



* SPEAKERS *

- Rena Babbitt Lane (Naakaii Dine’é clan born for Tódích’íi’nii, Sovereign Diné Nation)

- Glenna Begay (Táchii’nii clan, born for Tł’ízí Łání, Sovereign Diné Nation)

- Eleanor Castro (Awaswas/Mutsun Ohlone, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band)



* RUG & CRAFT SALE *

A rare opportunity to purchase rugs directly from six visiting Diné artisans who practice an ancient weaving tradition intricately tied to their sacred lands and way of life. Each step of the process is conducted in accordance with cultural protocols, from the herding of churro sheep in the wildlands of Black Mesa to hand shearing, carding, spinning, and dyeing with local plants and minerals.

A large selection of hand made pottery and jewelry by Diné and Amah Mutsun artisans will also be for sale.



* WEAVING DEMONSTRATIONS *

* FOOD & MUSIC *



SCHEDULE:

4pm-7pm: Rug sale and weaving demonstrations

5pm-6pm: Special program (speakers and film)



“We are just children of this earth. As little babies we are staggering around, just learning how to walk. We have not lived here for millions of years. We are just babies. And already we are causing problems, destroying our environment. The heart of our earth is being torn out.”

—Rena Babbitt Lane, 96 years old



$10-20 suggested donation, no one turned away

A benefit for Black Mesa families resisting relocation



Additional Bay Area rug sales will take place on Monday, November 12 in Berkeley and Tuesday, November 13 in San Francisco and Santa Rosa. Learn more at:



