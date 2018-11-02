From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Monterey Psychedelic Meetup w/ Jeff Brothers
|Date
|Thursday November 15
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Marina Public Library
Community Room
190 Seaside Circle
Marina, CA 93933
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Monterey Psychedelic Society
|
Join us for our inaugural meetup at the Marina Public Library!
AGENDA:
7:00 - Introduction by Rob Capili
7:15 - Featured Speaker: Jeff Brothers, CEO of VetGrow
7:45 - Open Mixer w/ baked goods from Letitia and Nicole
We will kick off with a brief introduction of members where we all introduce ourselves.
After the introductions, our presenter for the evening will be Jeff Brothers, founder and CEO of VetGrow, a local Ag Tech startup company. He will be talking about the therapeutic effects of cannabis and psychedelics for the treatment of PTSD and how these healing modalities can make a difference in people's lives.
After the talk, we will have non-alcoholic beverages and fresh baked goods (not those kind) provided by Letitia and Nicole.
See you there!
Rob + Letitia
ps. If you plan on attending, please let us know so that we can get enough chairs set up. And, bring a friend!
----------------
WHEN: 7:00pm
WHERE:
NOTE:
This group does NOT engage in or promote illegal activities during gatherings or meetups. If you try to consume, buy or sell illegal substances during our meetings, you will be banned. The safety and growth of the group and of each individual member is our highest priority.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 2:36 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1844163712...
