top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 11/15/2018
Monterey Psychedelic Meetup w/ Jeff Brothers
Date Thursday November 15
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Marina Public Library
Community Room
190 Seaside Circle
Marina, CA 93933
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Psychedelic Society
Join us for our inaugural meetup at the Marina Public Library!

AGENDA:
7:00 - Introduction by Rob Capili
7:15 - Featured Speaker: Jeff Brothers, CEO of VetGrow
7:45 - Open Mixer w/ baked goods from Letitia and Nicole

We will kick off with a brief introduction of members where we all introduce ourselves.

After the introductions, our presenter for the evening will be Jeff Brothers, founder and CEO of VetGrow, a local Ag Tech startup company. He will be talking about the therapeutic effects of cannabis and psychedelics for the treatment of PTSD and how these healing modalities can make a difference in people's lives.

After the talk, we will have non-alcoholic beverages and fresh baked goods (not those kind) provided by Letitia and Nicole.

See you there!

Rob + Letitia

ps. If you plan on attending, please let us know so that we can get enough chairs set up. And, bring a friend!

----------------

WHEN: 7:00pm

WHERE:
Marina Public Library
Community Room
190 Seaside Circle
Marina, CA 93933

NOTE:

This group does NOT engage in or promote illegal activities during gatherings or meetups. If you try to consume, buy or sell illegal substances during our meetings, you will be banned. The safety and growth of the group and of each individual member is our highest priority.
sm_jeff_brothers_vetgrow.jpg
original image (640x960)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1844163712...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 2:36 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 265.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code