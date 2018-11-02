top
Related Categories: Americas | East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/ 4/2018
Thoughts and Reflections on Thanksgiving from a Native American Perspective
Date Sunday November 04
Time 10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWally Johnson
Making his second appearance at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, Wally Ogi Johnson will share his experiences of Thanksgiving from yesterday and today. He is a writer, story teller and amazing indigenous flute player from the Potawatomi tribe. Growing up with his family's love for indigenous music, Johnson experimented as a teen with rock 'n' roll rebellion and then returned to a mature appreciation of Native music. He is writing a book on his favorite instrument. Also appearing will be Manny Lieras, his wife Yvonne Marshall and their two young daughters performing traditional dance, song, drumming and story telling. All are welcome for coffee at 10:15 AM, followed by snacks and fellowship after service.

Free to the public.
Wheelchair accessible.
For more info: 510-841-4824
sm_wally.jpg
original image (1280x720)
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 1:44 PM
