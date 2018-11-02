From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Thoughts and Reflections on Thanksgiving from a Native American Perspective
|Sunday November 04
|10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Speaker
|Wally Johnson
Making his second appearance at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, Wally Ogi Johnson will share his experiences of Thanksgiving from yesterday and today. He is a writer, story teller and amazing indigenous flute player from the Potawatomi tribe. Growing up with his family's love for indigenous music, Johnson experimented as a teen with rock 'n' roll rebellion and then returned to a mature appreciation of Native music. He is writing a book on his favorite instrument. Also appearing will be Manny Lieras, his wife Yvonne Marshall and their two young daughters performing traditional dance, song, drumming and story telling. All are welcome for coffee at 10:15 AM, followed by snacks and fellowship after service.
Free to the public.
Wheelchair accessible.
For more info: 510-841-4824
