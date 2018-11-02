From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|March to the Polls Rally at Registrar of Voters San Jose
|Saturday November 03
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Corner of Gish Road and Berger Road in San Jose near the
Registrar of Voters, 1555 Berger Dr, San Jose, Santa Clara County 95112
|Other
|League of Women Voters, Women's March, others
March to the Polls: Rally & Early Voting Event at Santa Clara Co. Registrar of Voters
This is a non-partisan event to encourage voting
Date: Saturday, November 3, 2018
Time: Rally @ 11 a.m.; early voting noon – 6:00 PM PDT
First we marched, now we vote! Join Women’s March Bay Area for March to the Polls.
Gather some of your most (and least!) politically-savvy friends and join us to rally the vote! Local leaders who care about democracy will inspire the crowd before we march a few blocks to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office to cast our ballots early!
March to the Polls!
11 a.m Rally
Corner of Gish Road and Berger Road in San Jose
Noon to 5 p.m. Early Voting at Registrar of Voters
Bring your ID, rally signs and spirit.
Bring your mail-in ballot, but if you forget or don’t have one, that’s okay!
Not registered? Let’s fix that! You can still cast a provisional ballot that will be counted once your registration is confirmed.
FREE bus pick-up and drop-off is available to attendees throughout the day. Please see the schedule here.
Rally Speakers include:
Teresa Castellanos, San Jose Unified School District Trustee
Cindy Chavez, Supervisor
Ash Kalra, Assemblymember
Valerie McGinty, FundHer Founder
Rev. Jethroe Moore II, San Jose NAACP President
Tony Thurmond, Superintendent candidate
Ken Yeager, Supervisor
March to the Polls is organized by Women’s March San Jose, Orchard City Indivisible, Ash’s CommuniTeam, League of Women Voters, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Santa Clara Wage Theft Coalition, and other community organizations.
This is a non-political event designed to encourage early, safe, and fun voting. No one can coerce your vote and you reserve the right to safe access to the polls.
We also have a bus that will pick-up and drop-off attendees for FREE throughout the day:
9:50 AM - Mexican Heritage Plaza (1700 Alum Rock Ave.)
10:12 AM - La Tropicana Plaza (Story & King Rd.)
10:50 AM - African American Community Service Agency (AACSA) (304 N. 6th St.)
11:00 AM - Rally Meet-Up & March to Registrar of Voters Office (ROV)
11:20 AM - Mexican Heritage Plaza
11:42 AM - La Tropicana Plaza
12:10 PM - African American Community Service Agency
12:30 PM - ROV
12:50 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza
1:12 PM - La Tropicana Plaza
1:40 PM - African American Community Service Agency
2:00 PM - ROV
2:20 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza
2:42 PM - La Tropicana Plaza
3:10 PM - African American Community Service Agency
3:30 PM - ROV
3:50 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza
4:12 PM - La Tropicana Plaza
4:40 PM - African American Community Service Agency
5:00 PM - ROV - Pick-up ONLY
5:20 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza - Drop-off ONLY
5:42 PM - La Tropicana Plaza - Drop-off ONLY
6:10 PM - African American Community Service Agency - Drop-off ONLY
Join Ash Kalra’s CommuniTeam, Women's March San Jose, March On, Orchard City Indivisible, League of Women Voters, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Santa Clara Wage Theft Coalition, Silicon Valley Young Democrats Club, SOMOS Mayfair, African American Community Service Agency, and community leaders in this historic march to promote EARLY VOTING!
