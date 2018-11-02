March to the Polls: Rally & Early Voting Event at Santa Clara Co. Registrar of Voters



This is a non-partisan event to encourage voting



Date: Saturday, November 3, 2018



Time: Rally @ 11 a.m.; early voting noon – 6:00 PM PDT



First we marched, now we vote! Join Women’s March Bay Area for March to the Polls.



Gather some of your most (and least!) politically-savvy friends and join us to rally the vote! Local leaders who care about democracy will inspire the crowd before we march a few blocks to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office to cast our ballots early!



March to the Polls!

11 a.m Rally

Corner of Gish Road and Berger Road in San Jose



Noon to 5 p.m. Early Voting at Registrar of Voters



Bring your ID, rally signs and spirit.

Bring your mail-in ballot, but if you forget or don’t have one, that’s okay!

Not registered? Let’s fix that! You can still cast a provisional ballot that will be counted once your registration is confirmed.



FREE bus pick-up and drop-off is available to attendees throughout the day. Please see the schedule here.



Rally Speakers include:

Teresa Castellanos, San Jose Unified School District Trustee

Cindy Chavez, Supervisor

Ash Kalra, Assemblymember

Valerie McGinty, FundHer Founder

Rev. Jethroe Moore II, San Jose NAACP President

Tony Thurmond, Superintendent candidate

Ken Yeager, Supervisor



March to the Polls is organized by Women’s March San Jose, Orchard City Indivisible, Ash’s CommuniTeam, League of Women Voters, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Santa Clara Wage Theft Coalition, and other community organizations.



This is a non-political event designed to encourage early, safe, and fun voting. No one can coerce your vote and you reserve the right to safe access to the polls.



We also have a bus that will pick-up and drop-off attendees for FREE throughout the day:

9:50 AM - Mexican Heritage Plaza (1700 Alum Rock Ave.)

10:12 AM - La Tropicana Plaza (Story & King Rd.)

10:50 AM - African American Community Service Agency (AACSA) (304 N. 6th St.)

11:00 AM - Rally Meet-Up & March to Registrar of Voters Office (ROV)

11:20 AM - Mexican Heritage Plaza

11:42 AM - La Tropicana Plaza

12:10 PM - African American Community Service Agency

12:30 PM - ROV

12:50 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza

1:12 PM - La Tropicana Plaza

1:40 PM - African American Community Service Agency

2:00 PM - ROV

2:20 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza

2:42 PM - La Tropicana Plaza

3:10 PM - African American Community Service Agency

3:30 PM - ROV

3:50 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza

4:12 PM - La Tropicana Plaza

4:40 PM - African American Community Service Agency

5:00 PM - ROV - Pick-up ONLY

5:20 PM - Mexican Heritage Plaza - Drop-off ONLY

5:42 PM - La Tropicana Plaza - Drop-off ONLY

6:10 PM - African American Community Service Agency - Drop-off ONLY



Join Ash Kalra’s CommuniTeam, Women's March San Jose, March On, Orchard City Indivisible, League of Women Voters, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Santa Clara Wage Theft Coalition, Silicon Valley Young Democrats Club, SOMOS Mayfair, African American Community Service Agency, and community leaders in this historic march to promote EARLY VOTING!





