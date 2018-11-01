



How much do you know about the food on your plate?



Based on the bestselling book by Jonathan Safran Foer and narrated by co-producer Natalie Portman, Eating Animals is an urgent, eye-opening look at the environmental, economic, and public health consequences of factory farming.



Tracing the history of food production in the United States, the film charts how farming has gone from local and sustainable to a corporate Frankenstein monster that offers cheap eggs, meat, and dairy at a steep cost: the exploitation of animals; the risky use of antibiotics and hormones; and the pollution of our air, soil, and water.



Spotlighting farmers who have pushed backed against industrial agriculture with more humane practices, Eating Animals offers attainable, commonsense solutions to a growing crisis while making the case that ethical farming is not only an animal rights issue but one that affects every aspect of our lives.



https://www.eatinganimalsmovie.com/





Banana Slugs for Animals wishes to make any events accessible to people with disabilities. If you need accommodation, please call SOAR at 459-2934.



About Banana Slugs for Animals:

Our mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of farmed animals & create a fun and safe environment for students at different parts of their veg journeys to connect



