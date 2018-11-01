top
View other events for the week of 11/30/2018
Eating Animals Film Screening
Date Friday November 30
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UC Santa Cruz, College 9/10 MPR
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorBanana Slugs for Animals
Join us for a FREE screening of Eating Animals and indulge in FREE vegan snacks, pizza, and cheesecake! (Yes, everything is free!) There will be a Q&A afterwards.

How much do you know about the food on your plate?

Based on the bestselling book by Jonathan Safran Foer and narrated by co-producer Natalie Portman, Eating Animals is an urgent, eye-opening look at the environmental, economic, and public health consequences of factory farming.

Tracing the history of food production in the United States, the film charts how farming has gone from local and sustainable to a corporate Frankenstein monster that offers cheap eggs, meat, and dairy at a steep cost: the exploitation of animals; the risky use of antibiotics and hormones; and the pollution of our air, soil, and water.

Spotlighting farmers who have pushed backed against industrial agriculture with more humane practices, Eating Animals offers attainable, commonsense solutions to a growing crisis while making the case that ethical farming is not only an animal rights issue but one that affects every aspect of our lives.

https://www.eatinganimalsmovie.com/


Banana Slugs for Animals wishes to make any events accessible to people with disabilities. If you need accommodation, please call SOAR at 459-2934.

--
About Banana Slugs for Animals:
Our mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of farmed animals & create a fun and safe environment for students at different parts of their veg journeys to connect

Follow us:
• Like our page!
• Instagram @bananaslugsforanimals
• Twitter @slugsforanimals
• Email slugsforanimals [at] gmail.com to receive weekly updates on our club events
sm_eating_animals_film_screening_banana_slugs_for_animals_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2610114712...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 1st, 2018 6:53 PM
