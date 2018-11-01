top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/ 6/2018
Paris is Burning Screening & Discussion
Date Tuesday November 06
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Cantu Queer Center
UC Santa Cruz
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLionel Cantú Queer Center
The African American Resource & Cultural Center, Beautiful Black Queers (BBQ), & the Lionel Cantú Queer Center Present PARIS IS BURNING: film screening & student-led discussion.

Tuesday, November 6th from 6:30-8:30pm @ the Cantú Queer Center, behind Merrill College & next to KZSC.

Join us to watch this classic queer film highlighting ballroom culture in New York during the 80’s. There will be a discussion following the film.

Food will be provided!

Accessibility:
The Cantú is located down the hill from Crown Circle and can also be accessed via the stairs heading down from the Merrill Moat (alley with the murals) next to Merrill A-dorm. If you drive and park in the lot behind the Cantú, the only way up to our space is via 2 sets of stairs. There are some meter parking up by Crown Circle, but very limited.

The film will be shown on the Cantú's TV with subtitles.

The Cantú has an all gender restroom and is a low-scent space. Please help us keep this event scent-free by refraining from wearing scented perfume or essential oils to be considerate of folks who have chemical/fragrance sensitivities. For more information check out this article from Everyday Feminism: http://everydayfeminism.com/2015/07/being-scent-free/

For questions or accessibility information please contact queer [at] ucsc.edu
sm_paris_is_burining_cantu_queer_center_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (480x672)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/5220916615...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 1st, 2018 4:17 PM
