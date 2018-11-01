



Tuesday, November 6th from 6:30-8:30pm @ the Cantú Queer Center, behind Merrill College & next to KZSC.



Join us to watch this classic queer film highlighting ballroom culture in New York during the 80’s. There will be a discussion following the film.



Food will be provided!



Accessibility:

The Cantú is located down the hill from Crown Circle and can also be accessed via the stairs heading down from the Merrill Moat (alley with the murals) next to Merrill A-dorm. If you drive and park in the lot behind the Cantú, the only way up to our space is via 2 sets of stairs. There are some meter parking up by Crown Circle, but very limited.



The film will be shown on the Cantú's TV with subtitles.



The Cantú has an all gender restroom and is a low-scent space. Please help us keep this event scent-free by refraining from wearing scented perfume or essential oils to be considerate of folks who have chemical/fragrance sensitivities. For more information check out this article from Everyday Feminism:



