From Wikipedia:"It's okay to be white or It's OK to be white (IOTBW) is a slogan based on a poster campaign organised on the American imageboard 4chan in 2017, as a "proof of concept" that a "harmless message" would cause a "massive media shitstorm", so that the media backlash against the slogan would help convert white Americans to the far-right. Posters and stickers containing the sentence "It's okay to be white" have been placed in streets in the United States as well as on campuses in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom. The slogan has been spread by neo-Nazis, and racist groups including white supremacists."Read More:Further Reading:‘It’s okay to be white’ signs and stickers appear on campuses and streets across the country