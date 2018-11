On Wednesday, in addition to a stabbing on campus, the well loved statue of Martin Luther King Jr. at Cabrillo College was plastered with flyers containing a handwritten racist message saying "it's okay to be white."

The Martin Luther King Jr. statue was created by and installed in 2003 by Barrington McLean, the first African American teacher at Cabrillo. He taught from 1969 to 1979.Cabrillo College issued the following statement about the flyers:"The campus needs to know that a number of 8.5 x 11 sheets of paper were removed from the base of the Martin Luther King statue this morning, each of them containing a handwritten message saying "it's okay to be white." Some quick thinking by our staff resulted in our ability to tamp down this act of micro-aggression against our students and community. But it represents another disturbing example of the divisive climate that our culture faces right now. Once again, in response to this, our students need to hear from us that hate cannot conquer love and mutual respect."Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Wiki, https://localwiki.org/santacruz/Public_Art_Pieces