

Thursday, November 15, 2018



The River Street Campground starts to close on this day. Meet at the Downtown Post Office at 4:00 PM



Santa Cruz awarded at least $3.3 million in grants for homeless programs...Closes the River Street Campground and fences off our public parks.



PEOPLE MAY DIE AS A RESULT



While the Federal Court system has ruled that criminalizing sleeping is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Constitution, here in Santa Cruz, the City plans to close its only legal campground just before the winter. Concurrently, it has fenced off the nearest parks and bathrooms indefinitely. People may die as a result.



Please join us for a peaceful night's sleep while celebrating the constitution and supporting the human right to sleep. Everyone is welcome, whether you have a home or not.



The City closes the River Street Campground at the same time it fenced off San Lorenzo and Grant Street Parks, closed its toilets and posted signs saying, “PARK CLOSED Until further notice for - Focused Maintenance - Public Safety”.



Bring your tent, blankets, sleeping bags, and tarps - Call 1-800-884-1136 to get involved





Join us in establishing a safe camp for those who have no place out of the rain.



ENDORSED BY: Conscience in Action, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, HUFF, Homeless Depot, HomeFree, and The Freedom Sleepers (Please ask your group to endorse this action)



Timing of Santa Cruz park, homeless camp closures questioned

