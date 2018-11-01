top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 11/15/2018
More Fences, More Tickets, Less Winter Shelter, More Cruelty
Date Thursday November 15
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Post Office
850 Front St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Community Survival Camp Forming
Thursday, November 15, 2018

The River Street Campground starts to close on this day. Meet at the Downtown Post Office at 4:00 PM

Santa Cruz awarded at least $3.3 million in grants for homeless programs...Closes the River Street Campground and fences off our public parks.

PEOPLE MAY DIE AS A RESULT

While the Federal Court system has ruled that criminalizing sleeping is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Constitution, here in Santa Cruz, the City plans to close its only legal campground just before the winter. Concurrently, it has fenced off the nearest parks and bathrooms indefinitely. People may die as a result.

Please join us for a peaceful night's sleep while celebrating the constitution and supporting the human right to sleep. Everyone is welcome, whether you have a home or not.

The City closes the River Street Campground at the same time it fenced off San Lorenzo and Grant Street Parks, closed its toilets and posted signs saying, “PARK CLOSED Until further notice for - Focused Maintenance - Public Safety”.

Bring your tent, blankets, sleeping bags, and tarps - Call 1-800-884-1136 to get involved


Join us in establishing a safe camp for those who have no place out of the rain.

ENDORSED BY: Conscience in Action, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, HUFF, Homeless Depot, HomeFree, and The Freedom Sleepers (Please ask your group to endorse this action)

Timing of Santa Cruz park, homeless camp closures questioned
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2018/10/24/timing-of-santa-cruz-park-homeless-camp-closures-questioned
homeless.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2775342062...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 1st, 2018 3:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 255.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code