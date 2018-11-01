top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation | Police State & Prisons
What to Expect When Getting Arrested: Physically and Emotionally
Date Thursday November 01
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Animal Rights Center
2425 Channing Way, Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Are you someone who is interested in doing civil disobedience or willing to risk arrest for animals in future mass actions?

This training is designed to help prepare you emotionally and physically for what it is like to be arrested, what to expect after getting arrested, and what to expect while in jail.

This will be an interactive training that will include activities, presentations, and lots of time for questions!

WHEN: November 4th, 4-7pm

WHERE: Berkeley Animal Rights Center

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at DxE.io/conduct.
Learn more about our values here: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/organizing-principles/

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
