Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 11/10/2018
Performance: Queer Migrants
Date Saturday November 10
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Begins at the corner of Washington & Battery in downtown San Francisco. Here is a link to the exact spot on a map: https://goo.gl/maps/51JWE6EmSY12
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorCirco Zero
Queer Migrants
Sharing stories that cross borders, generations, bodies, and cultures.

A free street performance by J Jha and Keith Hennessy. Jha (India) and Hennessy (Canada), combine movement, ritual, and storytelling to reflect on personal and structural aspects of queer migration to the Bay Area. Hennessy, who is a gay white cis-male, migrated to SF from a mining town in Canada in the early 80s while Jha is a transgender asylee from India who moved to the Bay 4 years ago.

:: LOCATION ::
Begins at the corner of Washington & Battery in downtown San Francisco. Here is a link to the exact spot on a map: https://goo.gl/maps/51JWE6EmSY12

:: ACCESS ::
Performance lasts one hour and involves a short walk. We will have 10 chairs available for people who need/want to sit. The entire route is accessible by wheelchair.

:: READ MORE ::
http://circozero.org/freedom
sm_copy_of_dsc01730_smaller.jpg
original image (1920x1280)
http://circozero.org/freedom
http://circozero.org/freedom
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 31st, 2018 2:33 PM
