|Performance: Queer Migrants
|Date
|Saturday November 10
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Location Details
|Begins at the corner of Washington & Battery in downtown San Francisco. Here is a link to the exact spot on a map: https://goo.gl/maps/51JWE6EmSY12
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Circo Zero
|
Queer Migrants
Sharing stories that cross borders, generations, bodies, and cultures.
A free street performance by J Jha and Keith Hennessy. Jha (India) and Hennessy (Canada), combine movement, ritual, and storytelling to reflect on personal and structural aspects of queer migration to the Bay Area. Hennessy, who is a gay white cis-male, migrated to SF from a mining town in Canada in the early 80s while Jha is a transgender asylee from India who moved to the Bay 4 years ago.
:: LOCATION ::
:: ACCESS ::
:: ACCESS ::
Performance lasts one hour and involves a short walk. We will have 10 chairs available for people who need/want to sit. The entire route is accessible by wheelchair.
:: READ MORE ::
http://circozero.org/freedom
http://circozero.org/freedom
