Trans Solidarity March: #WontBeErased
November 01
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
3047 Divarty St, Seaside
As you may or may not heard there was a memo from the Trump Administration discussing the erasure of the Trans and Gender Nonbinary folx, dismissing their gender identity. We are not going to stay silent!

On November 1st from 3:30-4pm Pride Club will be having a march with poster making before and a dialogue after. The name of our march is Trans Solidarity March: #WontBeErased. We will need as much help and power as we can. Our voices united will definitely make an impact in our community!

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact uduenaz [at] csumb.edu or Pride [at] csumb.edu
