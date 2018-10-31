From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/13/2018
|Living on Ohlone Land
|Date
|Tuesday November 13
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Golden Gate Branch Library
5606 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Golden Gate Branch Library
|
Learn about the protection and preservation of sacred Indigenous sites in the East Bay, with acclaimed speaker and activist Corrina Gould.
Ms. Gould is the spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan/Ohlone. She is the co-founder of Indian People Organizing for Change (IPOC), hosts of the annual Shellmound gathering in Emeryville. She also formed the first Indigenous women's land trust, the Sogorea Te Land Trust.
original image (441x501)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 31st, 2018 2:19 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1861688822...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network