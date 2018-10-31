Learn about the protection and preservation of sacred Indigenous sites in the East Bay, with acclaimed speaker and activist Corrina Gould.



Ms. Gould is the spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan/Ohlone. She is the co-founder of Indian People Organizing for Change (IPOC), hosts of the annual Shellmound gathering in Emeryville. She also formed the first Indigenous women's land trust, the Sogorea Te Land Trust.



